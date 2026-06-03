Yinka Alaseyori's remark about the abduction of Oyo schoolchildren has also escalated into the gospel music industry

Reacting, gospel singer Victoria Orenze threw subtle shade as she fired at ministers who used God's name for personal profit

She also seemingly appeared to counter Alaseyori's claim about the government, sparking fresh reactions online

Gospel singer and worship leader Victoria Orenze has left many talking after she publicly expressed disappointment in ministers and churchgoers who used God's name for personal gain.

"Honestly I am disappointed in some ministers, church goers, who just use the name of the Lord for profit!," she said.

Orenze further caused a stir after she stated that whenever a few were benefiting from a government, they say the government is working. Countering the claim, the singer said,

"Which government is working? Nigerian government, politicans and leaders have failed Nigeria and Nigerians. Period."

"Those who don’t hear GOD but yet want to speak on HIS behalf! Whenever a few are benefiting from a government, they say the government is working, because they don’t care about the good of the majority of Nigerians; they only care about their pockets and stomach!!!! GOD CANNOT BE MOCKED!," she said.

Orenze added that anyone saying they know and represent God but support evil and wickedness are after their selfish interest.

"Stomach Christianity! He who the cap fits wear it!" the gospel singer said.

The gospel singer's emotional statement was interpreted as a subtle response to fellow gospel artist Yinka Alaseyori, who made headlines after saying President Bola Tinubu and security agents were working to secure the release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and staff, but prayer is needed for their release.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians dug up an old video of Yinka Alaseyori with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others, at an event.

Victoria Orenze's social media post after Yinka Alaseyori's viral comment here:

Reactions as Victoria Orenze throws subtle shade

The singer's reaction has sparked mixed comments, with some netizens, including celebrities, defending Yinka Alaseyori.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

mide4eva commented:

"Victoria, who made you a judge over Adeyinka’s convictions? Are you God? Did you call/send her? Are your convictions 100% error-proof? This take is very condescending towards a fellow minister!"

mikeabdulnaija commented:

"The point can be made without attacking any minister.

meeldread said:

"Fr!! This is not a time to sugarcoat things. This government is not working. If you can’t say it then don’t say anything at all. Very simple!! Thank you ma."

bethel_cakes wrote:

"Good question! One aunty said they are working.Sometimes,it's best to be quiet than to say things that make you appear insensitive. God forbid,if her children were in the bush with those children,would she say that?"

the_nifemiii commented:

"adeyinkaalaseyori just imagine any of your child in situation like the kidnapped children would you have open that your trash useless mouth to say what you you said?"

Victoria Orenze shares what God told her

Legit.ng previously reported that Victoria Orenze spoke out on the issue of paying Christian musicians to perform.

She stated that she does not charge to minister. According to her, the Lord instructed her not to charge for a talent that had been freely given to her.

Source: Legit.ng