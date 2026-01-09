Senator Ned Nwoko downplayed Regina Daniels’ negative drug test result, describing it as evidence of temporary abstinence rather than full recovery

He questioned the credibility of the recent test and insisted earlier assessments by independent centres remain valid and will be defended in court

The remarks follow Daniels’ emotional denial of drug abuse, deepening a public dispute between the couple

Senator Ned Nwoko has dismissed the recently circulated negative drug test result of his wife, actress Regina Daniels, describing it as evidence of only a short period of abstinence rather than proof of recovery.

In a statement released on Thursday via his official X account and signed by his communications team, the lawmaker argued that recovery and accountability cannot be determined through online announcements.

He said such issues require consistency, sincerity and professional medical intervention.

“Temporary abstinence does not erase the underlying challenges that brought this situation to light,” the statement read. “Recovery and accountability are not matters for social media posts or public engagement; they require sustained effort, honesty, and a genuine engagement with professional support.”

Nwoko also questioned the credibility of the circumstances surrounding the latest drug screening, which reportedly showed no trace of illegal substances.

He noted that earlier findings of drug and alcohol use were conducted by two independent and reputable centres in Nigeria and South Africa, adding that the reports were professionally documented and would be presented in court.

“Presenting a later negative result as proof that no prior use occurred is misleading and disingenuous,” the statement said. “At best, it reflects abstinence over a period of time. It does not invalidate earlier medical reports, nor does it negate what necessitated intervention in the first place.”

The senator’s response followed Daniels’ announcement a day earlier that she had voluntarily submitted herself for a comprehensive drug test.

In an emotional video shared on social media, the actress denied being a drug addict and warned that she would pursue legal action against individuals spreading such claims. She said the test was conducted to protect her reputation and reassure her children.

Daniels admitted to limited past use of ecstaasy, also known as Molly, but insisted she had never abused harder substances.

However, Nwoko rejected attempts to downplay the drug, stating that regardless of how it is described, it remains a substance with risks that affect judgment and stability.

According to the statement, the senator said he had previously explored private rehabilitation and structured therapy options for Daniels before the dispute became public, but claimed these efforts were unsuccessful due to denial.

The statement also referenced a court ruling that reportedly granted Nwoko custody of their children and dismissed allegations of human rights abuse.

The public dispute between the couple dates back to October 2025, when Daniels accused the senator of domestic violence and coercion amid reports of marital difficulties.

Nwoko denied the claims, attributing the crisis to what he described as Daniels’ substance use disorder. The couple, who married in 2019 and have two children together, continue to face public scrutiny as legal proceedings unfold.

callme_ade_nike said:

"This man is so predictable 😂😂."

p_treatshaven said:

"How can an elderly man be caught up in this kind of drama?😂."

chioma_nwobi_ said:

"Trying to hard make the world believe that the mother of your kids is on drugs is one thing I don’t understand."

thickgodesss said:

"Can't anyone give this man their daughter, make we rest."

jocasipromax said:

:The same oga Edu who severally told us he wanted her return to get help and get cleaned couldn’t even pretend with a clap for her effort 😂 EPA 🐢 you need cleaning from acute heartbreak, narcissism and wounded ego from Regina’s exit tbh😂."

dazzlnsbeautylounge said:

"You wanted her to clean, now she’s clean but u still hv an issue with it?? Odinma mpa."

call_me_olawunmi said:

"Pa Ned Nwoko is the Nigerian version of Kora Obidi’s ex-husband ( Justin Dean ) 😢."

ceeceee_o said:

"But i don't understand this man. You said she was a drug addict and now she has done the work and done the test and is now clean and you're calling it temporary sobriety? Do you hospitalized in an institution of your choosing before you can accept she's doing the work towards recovery? It's giving control and manipulation at this point, not concern."

jully__mk7 said:

"Epa no believe say genz go turn am to single father 😂."

dj_doncally said:

"Oga Ned Move on na. U say she be drug addict abi? Oya leave her alone."

Source: Legit.ng