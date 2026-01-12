Toolz has joined the conversation about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marital saga as she shared her thoughts on the politician

Ned Nwoko had shared a WhatsApp chat with Regina Daniels and insisted that he needed help

Fans joined her in asking questions, with some making fun of the politician, while a few listed his achievements

Media personality Tolu Oniru-Demuren, better known as Toolz, has joined other celebrities reacting to a post made by Ned Nwoko about his estranged wife.

The politician had shared a WhatsApp chat he exchanged with the actress when things were still good between them. He also insisted that she needed treatment over her alleged substance use.

Fans react as Toolz blasts Ned Nwoko amid marital saga. Photo credit@toolz/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, the mother of two reacted to the senator’s latest move, questioning his political duties to the nation.

She asked whether Ned Nwoko puts the same energy into his senatorial responsibilities as he does into dragging his estranged wife online.

Toolz asks more questions about Ned Nwoko

Not done, the talk show host also asked what the senator has achieved in the past few years of his tenure.

She added that she would like to know his actual duties as a senator representing the Delta North Senatorial District.

Toolz sends memo o Ned Nwoko over marital saga. Photo credit@toolz

Source: Instagram

She concluded by referencing a comment by comedian Maraji, who recently welcomed her third child, saying that Nwoko should leave Nigerians alone.

Fans react to Toolz’ post about Ned Nwoko

Reacting, fans of the media personality shared their views on her questions. Some joined her in asking the same questions, while others jokingly said Nwoko’s only achievement was pushing for Anioma State in Delta State.

However, one man challenged those reacting to the post, urging them to search online for what Ned Nwoko has done in his few years as a senator.

He added that the politician had done nothing wrong by trying to correct what he described as false claims about him.

Here is the Instagram post made by Toolz below:

How fans reacted to Toolz's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post as seen below;

@legendary_e.e wrote:

"Google the bill he has sponsored and you will respect his personality. Whenever men are telling their one stories, undercover misandrists will come online with attacks. Ned refused to allow haters push wrong narratives about him, by telling his own side of the stories."

@queenkange commented:

"Good questions finally."

@kween___mimi shared:

"EPA totally forget himself because of heartbreak."

@zhi_amaka said:

"Please allow him, he’s going through a lot. Na so me sef dey post for my WhatsApp status once heartbreak touch me."

@debzz01_ reacted:

"Apart from asking Nigeria to have 37 states, never heard him say something reasonable."

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a social media lady had called out Regina Daniels over an alleged unpaid debt amid her marriage crises.

In the video, the explained that her uncle provided a service to the actress by picking her up after her viral domestic violence video.

She shared how the actress refused to pay for the service but went online to flaunt her expensive lifestyle in a private jet and showing out her new house. Many fans of the actress tagged her to the post and asked questions.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng