Georgina Onuoha has shared her take after Ned Nwoko released a WhatsApp chat between him and Regina Daniels

The politician made a post showing a conversation he had with Regina Daniels when they were still together

Georgina was not pleased with his action, as she dragged the politician and told him to go for rehabilitation

Actress-turned health worker abroad, Georgina Onuoha, has once again reacted to a post made by Ned Nwoko about his estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

The politician had shared a WhatsApp chat from when they were still together as he tried to counter her claims about her alleged substance abuse test.

In a lengthy message on her Instagram page, the former actress blasted the politician, claiming that he is the one in urgent need of psychological rehabilitation, not Regina Daniels. She added that his attitude was unbecoming of a responsible and honourable man.

Georgina Onuoha shares more about Ned Nwoko

Georgina also described his alleged witch-hunt of his estranged wife, whom he married at the age of 17, as the act of a malignant narcissist.

She stated that Nwoko should respect Regina Daniels’ decision and move on for good, adding that the senator was using intimidation, defamation, manipulation and relentless pressure against the actress.

Not done, Onuoha added that Regina might not be able to write like the senator, but many well-meaning Nigerians would speak up for her. She called him petty and emphasised that he is the one who needs psychological rehabilitation.

Recall that this is not the first time Georgina Onuoha has lashed out at the politician over his failed marriage with Regina Daniels.

A few days ago, she penned another lengthy message to the senator, dragging him for reacting to his estranged wife’s substance test result.

Here is the Instagram post from the actress below:

How fans reacted to Georgina Onuoha's post

Fans of the former actress agreed with her on what she said about the politician. They marvelled at the fact that he cannot keep away from the actress, even when she is not dragging him and just minding her business. However, a few people told her to mind her business and leave the husband and wife to solve their problem. Here are comments below:

@toria.riri__ reacted:

"The kind of senator we have in Nigeria . He leave pressing matters dae drag yansh online."

@minky__realty shared:

"This is the definition of “ I’ll f!ght your battles & you shall hold your peace” senior Regina ain’t letting Chinedu rest."

@hrh_kingdiamond wrote:

"Comot mouth for husband and wife matter oh. This people will come back together and the jokes will be on you."

@favourfonyonga shared:

"Young girls should learn from this. You can never eat an old man's money and go free. You will pay with your life. Tame your greed and pride to avoid all this torment. It's not worth it."

Georgina Onuoha speaks about Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng earlier reported that Georgina Onuoha reacted to the marital crisis between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

She shared the reasons Ned Nwoko gave for his past marital issues with his other wives.

