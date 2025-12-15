A video of the moment Peller was rescued after a near-fatal accident has surfaced online, raising concern among fans

The content creator had threatened to end it all while live-streaming as he drove in an undisclosed location

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations about Peller while offering positive advice

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat has continued to trend following his near-fatal accident.

The streamer was seen on a live stream crying and threatening to end it all, though he did not specify the reason for his outburst.

In the video, he was heard saying that he did not want to injure anyone while attempting to take his own life.

Peller crashed his new Benz a few minutes after the outburst in the recording.

In another video circulating online, people were seen gathering around his car, trying to pull him out of the wreckage.

Fans rescue Peller from car after accident

Passersby managed to free him from the car after the crash. He was seen shirtless, lying in the seat of another car as they attempted to take him to the hospital for treatment.

One man sat beside Peller, who was still screaming in pain as they rushed him to the hospital.

Fans react to Peller’s accident and car crash

Many fans of the skit maker were upset with him, asking questions and commenting that he needed to see a doctor, as he was clearly not well.

Some others criticised his upbringing, asking why his parents were not there to guide him, as he is just 20 years old and should still be in school.

Recall that Jarvis, Peller’s lover, also reacted to his accident. She went live and was visibly emotional, asking her fans questions and stating that she could not be blamed for what happened to Peller after the crash.

Fans react to Peller's video after accident

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller while he was struggling for life after his accident. Here are comments below:

@sunshine.lawrence commented:

"He should donate his organs to people who want to live."

@toonzjacko2 reacted:

"Geh geh go do 30 videos today."

@ iamtrinityguy wrote:

"Peller why nah. God will be with you."

@kingsbery007 said:

"If he recovered police should arrest him."

@ugoeze_ruth shared:

"Take him to rehabilitation and let him get medical attention from there, when he’s fit, he should write jamb and get educated."

@4wheels.ng wrote:

"He needs parental guidance not prayer."

@boatnaija shared:

"Na so I cry when dem first break my heart. When he grows older he will realise say some first love na appetiser better one dey front."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

