Nigerian TikTok star Peller and Mitchy share a passionate kiss, igniting reactions weeks after his split with Jarvis

Mitchy praises Peller's grace as their collaboration goes viral, racking up 1.2 million likes in two days

The public display has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans celebrating Peller's new romance, while others questioned the timing

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with fellow influencer King Mitchy at a glamorous event, sparking reactions online.

The public display comes only weeks after his breakup with ex-girlfriend and fellow TikTok creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, in December 2025.

Nigerian TikToker Peller was spotted kissing fellow influencer King Mitchy at an event. Photo credit: peller089/damiadenuga/king_mitchy

The viral clip shows Peller and Mitchy embracing several times during the celebration, with their chemistry drawing attention from fans. The moment quickly became a talking point, especially given the timing of his recent separation.

In a separate video, Mitchy spoke highly of Peller, describing him as someone with “exceptional grace.”

She explained that their recent collaboration showcased his growing influence, pointing out that their joint TikTok post pulled in 1.2 million likes and 10 million views within just two days.

According to Mitchy, the success of their content reflects divine favour in Peller’s life. Her words added weight to the viral moment, as many viewers linked her praise to the affectionate scene at the event.

The kiss and Mitchy’s remarks have now placed Peller back in the spotlight, showing how quickly his personal and professional life continues to evolve after his split from Jarvis.

Nigerians react to Peller's new romance

Fans expressed mixed feelings about the development, with some celebrating Peller's new relationship while others questioned the circumstances.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@powerchibueze said:

"This is the pure truth.. Jarvis is the second hand now.. after brêak up na women Dey too sùffër"

@Tweet_Stealer1 commented:

"If jarvis publicly kiss man pellar fit go die!!.... Is this not obvious michy just wan use pellar too..? Pellar nor wan just gree get sense at all.... Na by kiss be love? Una wan tell me michy nor get guy when they kpensh am since before now? Lols"

@diamonddemola wrote:

"She too wants to get popular, everyone wants to use the boy but I think this one might stay longer and won't be beating him like the other girl."

@Sexifiedbygrace opined:

"Make Jarvis show off one man like this. Baba go fess go jump over 3rd Mainland Bridge. The feelings come rushing from the past. First c*unt effect. Lol"

@LaceVine reacted:

"I'm so happy for him. Let the one that doesn't want PDA start foaming in her mouth. She's even more beautiful with a finer shape and fashion sense."

@troyblazer said:

"Jarvis will have her regrets at some point. Peller had her on the spotlight that much. Woman can't when it's like they're fading off the spotlight"

Peller's passionate kiss with influencer King Mitchy sparks mixed reactions online. Photo credit: peller089/king_mitchy

Peller apologises to lady after restaurant clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller publicly apologised to a lady he confronted at a Lagos restaurant after a heated clash that drew widespread criticism.

The apology came on January 9, 2026, three days after the incident. Peller admitted his reaction was out of character and expressed regret for his behaviour.

The clash happened on January 6 while Peller was ordering food. The TikToker reacted angrily in a recorded video, hurling insults at the lady and questioning her education.

