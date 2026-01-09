Hellen Ati, who claims to be the mother of Cubana Chief Priest's child, has publicly demanded that the socialite pay their son's school fees

The single mother alleged that the socialite chased away people who had been gifting her money on TikTok to help cover the child's expenses

Her outburst has ignited conversations online with many social media users blaming Cubana Chief Priest for neglecting his responsibilities

Hellen Ati, the Kenyan woman who is the alleged baby mama of Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest, publicly called him out over the unpaid school fees of her son.

She took to Instagram on January 8, 2026, warning that there would be “hell to pay” if Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, fails to meet his fatherly responsibilities.

Hellen Ati, a single mother, has been in the spotlight since late 2025 after claiming she shares a child with the businessman.

She previously requested a DNA test but insisted it must be conducted in her home country, Kenya.

In her latest outburst, Ati said her son’s school fees were due and accused Cubana Chief Priest of blocking the financial help she had been receiving.

She explained that online supporters who had been sending her money were allegedly chased away by the socialite, leaving her struggling to meet expenses.

According to her, the funds had been used to cover her child’s education and daily needs, and she insisted the businessman should take full responsibility as the father.

In her words:

“Send school fees for your son or there will be hell to pay in 2026. Pascal, do your father duties.”

“You don make people chase away my gifters on TikTok because you say I must suffer. I use that money to take care of your child’s fees. The money goes to your child’s fees and food. Pascal, I no go struggle. If you don’t pay that school fees…”

The feud comes shortly after Cubana Chief Priest’s wife warned alleged side partners to stay away, a move that prompted Ati to describe herself as “karma” while hinting at more children.

Watch Hellen Ati's video below:

Nigerians react to Hellen Ati's callout

Many social media users expressed sympathy for Ati and urged Cubana Chief Priest to take responsibility for the child.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@meisha1423 said:

"Hellen is going through a lot..Why can't Pascal just take care of the child? She isn't asking for much.. Don't let the child suffer because their parent choose to be irresponsible people.. The child doesn't deserves this….he truly doesn't.."

@SeyiGlobal commented:

"This issue has been going on for years now. The best way forward is a paternity test in a neutral location. If confirmed, support the child fully – education especially. Threats won't resolve it; legal and peaceful steps will. Wishing the boy the best regardless."

@suzie_zipporah wrote:

"This is definitely 💯 not fair that innocent boy needs a good life no one knows tomorrow he might become a very great person in future. So @cubana_chiefpriest do the needful please 🙏 sir 😢😢😢😢 this woman is going through a lot ."

@cinnatilove_official reacted:

"Chai the lady had seen hell my Goodness, I can feel your pains 😢😢😢😢"

@hushiliciuos opined:

"Is always heartbreaking watching her wallahi 😢. I don't even know how the alleged man and his family be sleeping at night, knowing fully that this woman is in so much pain 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ . And the innocent child deserves a good future. If you are doubting, then she has been pleading for you to do the DNA period. I just don't get ."

@margarethkierama353 said:

"If no be cp give her belle she for don stop since, it's obvious na him give her belle mk him do the needful"

