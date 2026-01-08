Cubana Chiefpriest organised an impromptu Monday concert, transforming the once-ghostly streets into a hub of music

The mogul argued that the sit-at-home culture is "self-sabotage" and declared that economic prosperity is the only leverage the region has left

Chiefpriest insisted that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the ultimate key to restoring total normalcy and securing the region's political future

Celebrity barman and nightlife mogul, Cubana Chiefpriest, has taken a firm stand against the long-standing culture of staying at home on Mondays across the South-East.

He insisted that the practice is limiting the region’s progress.

In a message shared on his Instagram page, the businessman questioned why schools, markets, and entire commercial hubs should remain quiet at the beginning of the week when productivity is needed the most.

Cubana CP organises an impromptu Monday concert during the sit-at-home. Photos: @cubanachiefpriest/IG.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest described the sit-at-home habit as a mindset that has silently crippled education and business in the region.

According to him, families lose income, children lose learning hours, and the South-East loses momentum every time the tradition continues.

He argued that in a world where opportunities move quickly, wasting Mondays amounts to slowing down the region’s future.

To make his point louder, he hosted an impromptu concert on Monday, a symbolic show of confidence that the region is safe enough to learn, trade, and entertain.

Cubana Chiefpriest offers solution

The nightlife promoter went further to link the Monday shutdown to broader political influence.

He noted that reclaiming Mondays for education and commerce would strengthen the South-East ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the continuous push for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would also become more strategic if the region improves its economic and educational output now.

Cubana Chief Priest made it clear that the real power of any region lies in literacy, wealth creation, and unity — not in shutting down streets out of fear or routine.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Cubana CP's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@luchyz_fashion_empire commented:

"Cp be bringing Lagos vibe to the East. This beautiful"

@loconso_swift shared:

"I pray this will continue every year oo @wallstreetchamp we must visit village this year oo"

@lil__demo wrote:

"The only south east female artist with a huge fanbase 🔥 @ugoccie Others mainly don dey even give up"

@ikemba1of_obowo noted:

"I like as them capture that small boy. I bet that boy go be next hit from SE in the near future. Pin this comment"

@main.promise stated:

"THE SON OF THE SOIL!!!! At this point even GOVERNORSHIP position no dey your level again MPA NNUKWUUU!"

Cubana Chiefpriest argues that the sit-at-home culture is "self-sabotage. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest/IG.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng