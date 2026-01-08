A Nigerian lady recounted the alleged emotional hardship that she endured while working for a pastor’s family as a housemaid

She claimed Sundays were her only moments of rest, for she was restricted to common areas on other days

The viral TikTok video triggered mixed reactions, with many female Nigerians sharing personal experiences

A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing the ordeal she went through while working as a housemaid for a pastor’s family.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the lady, identified as thatikwuanogirl on TikTok, disclosed the hardship and abuse she endured behind closed doors while working for the pastor’s family.

Nigerian housemaid shares ordeal in pastor's home

According to her, working as a house help in a pastor’s home was one of the most difficult periods of her life. She explained that Sunday was the only day she was allowed in the sitting room to watch movies, as the family would usually be away at church.

She recalled a moment when she was allegedly threatened after she mistakenly left the front door open. In her words:

“She told me that if anything happened to her child—even if she saw just one mosquito bite mark on the child’s body—she would throw me from upstairs to downstairs.”

She also claimed that the pastor’s wife boasted that if her actions resulted in a court case, she would use her money to settle it, and if that was not enough, she would have her father handle it with his own money.

Not disclosing the identity of the pastor and his family, the housemaid further claimed that the reason she had remained silent for so long was because of the fear that had gripped her heart.

The video shared on TikTok has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to housemaid ordeal with pastor's family

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Mum JM & Thrift said:

"Actress lizzy Gold's mom is a pastor, I stayed with her, omo dat woman no get two, she’s very kind omo her type nor dey."

@DUMUHE wrote:

"Who notice she's saying the truth honestly?"

@Queenchacha0078 commented:

"I do house girl but my own dey different o. I have not seen anybody that is nice like her. A woman that use to pay for flight for me and her kids."

miss world said:

"I was once a victim too, and they are so kind when they are out, I use to cry every day and night asking God why he took my parents away from me at the age of 7,but I thank God for my life now I'm doing great."

@miminighties stated

"Me wey use parker chop food for two weeks for my aunty house."

@Osinachi commented:

"She’s not caping mine was even my elder sister same mother, same father, but I would have preferred a stranger and na deeper life pastor wife ooh."

