Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has reportedly finally taken legal action against Kenyan lady, Hellen Ati.

Recall that Hellen has been calling out the self-styled celebrity barman for many months and accusing him of being the father of her two-year-old son. The Kenyan lady has been telling Chiefpriest to conduct a DNA test to prove his paternity and take responsibility for the child.

In a new development, Nigerian lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye of the DPA Family Law Clinic shared the court documents on his official Facebook page that showed that Chiefpriest filed the lawsuit before a magistrate court in Kenya.

The document showed that Chiefpriest asked for an order for Hellen to stop defaming him on social media.

See the post below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest allegedly sues Hellen Ati

The news of Cubana Chiefpriest allegedly suing Hellen made the rounds on social media, and it raised mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them called for the celebrity barman to still carry out a DNA test to determine the child’s paternity:

Sholzcollection said:

“Why can’t the lawyer advise him to do dna so as to put this to rest?”

Luminer_luxuryhairs wrote:

“Low-key I don’t want to stop seeing hellen on my screen “paskal come and carry your baby”😂”

Norjane_69 said:

“He wan use money nd power take stop the girl from calling him out…. Go for dna period.”

Bittertruthblog said:

“Probably he did that to save face from his wife. I hope Kenyan Judiciary system will not throw their sister under the bus tho. Goodluck to the parties involved.”

Amakazempire said:

“It’ll be a defamation if DNA proves that child isn’t yours paskalu! Submit yourself for DNA period!”

P.e.r.l.y.n said:

“Does it mean he has confirmed he’s not the father of the child.”

Bigsuccey said:

“He will finally do DNA 🧬”

_mary.ug wrote:

“All this is just to scare and shut the lady up. Is it today that this lady has been calling him out😏🥱.”

Aniveraaaaa said:

“He should go and do a DNA.”

Mariegold247 said:

“Long overdue.”

Umycutie said:

“Won't the court ask for the DNA so the matter can be resolved? 😂😂😂 Helen and Pascal season 2 loading.”

Dona.ld4010 said:

“Oh he can sue buy he can't do DNA? Hellen sue him for failing to do DNA.”

Siltonkitchen wrote:

“The court will ask for a DNA so the matter can be resolved once and for all.”

Hellen Ati slams Chiefpriest on Father's Day

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, fired shots at him on Father’s Day.

On June 15, 2025, the Kenyan lady took to her Instagram stories to pen down a Father’s Day message inspired by her situation with Cubana Chiefpriest.

On Father’s Day, the Kenyan lady shared a post on her Instagram stories where she claimed the role of mother and father to her young son. According to Hellen, Cubana Chiefpriest does not deserve to be called a father because he is heartless and selfish.

