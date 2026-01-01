Cubana Chiefpriest's wife, Deangels, has stirred up a new relationship drama with a warning to 'side chicks' who desire to take over from her

As expected, the warning triggered a fiery response from the socialite's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati

The exchange has gained attention as Nigerians wake up to what could be a back-and-forth drama in 2026

Angela Okechukwu, known as Deangels and wife of socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, on the evening of Wednesday, December 31, 2025, declared herself the 'one and only' partner to her husband, warning off intending side partners, aka side chics, attempting to unseat her.

Deangels, who appeared to be in the company of friends, stated that she would not leave her husband for anyone.

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife Deangel issues warning to intending side chics in viral video. Credit: deangels/hellenati

Source: Instagram

"I am Cubana Chiefpriest's one and only, for better, for worse, till death do us part. Any incoming, you are wasting your time because it will never happen. I am on a long thing, no leave, no transfer. So if your mind dey there, comot body o, you go old dey wait," she said.

The post soon sparked speculations, with many suggesting it was a direct message to her husband's alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati.

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife's viral video is below:

Hellen Ati claps back at Cubana Chiefpriest's wife

In a fiery response on Thursday, January 1, Hellen Ati blasted Deangels, saying:

"Who needs your husband? You think I am as desperate as you are, stopping Cubana Chiefpriest from helping his children."

She alleged that Deangels was a second wife, claiming the socialite was with a Malaysian woman first.

Hellen stated that she would continue to take responsibility for her son.

"More children are on the way. Pascal can never change," she added.

Screenshot of Hellen Ati's response to Cubana Chiefpriest's wife is shown below:

Hellen Ati goes head-to-head with Cubana Chiefpriest's wife Deangels. Credit: hellenati

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Hellen Ati replies to Deangels

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

jenniferlami said:

"What did the wife say wrong? She didn’t even mention your name?"

sheila_khayy wrote:

"Omg she went too far… she shouldn’t have disrespected his wife. Helen opened legs for married man and she’s claiming victim."

echezona_chisom commented:

"Helen has a lot to say but English is not making it easy."

simply_king_luke said:

"It’s all fun and games but don’t you dare disrespect my wife, some people dy craze well when you come for those they love, thread carefully…"

queen_presty commented:

"I don’t have any pity for a single lady that deliberately decided to have kids for a married man. U have every power and right to say NO to a married man when they approach for a£xuall r/ship. I have never taken this Helen seriously!!!"

Why Hellen Ati wept in a video

Legit.ng previously reported that Hellen Ati, the woman alleged to have a child with Cubana ChiefPriest, broke down in tears in a viral video.

She alleged that she had been unfairly dismissed as an attention-seeker despite insisting on paternity support.

The nightlife promoter continued to deny fathering a child outside of wedlock, insisting the story was false

Source: Legit.ng