The father of Latif, one of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in the car crash, opened up about how his life changed since his son’s death.

He mentioned two things he had been unable to do since he got the news of his son's death in a ghastly car accident in Nigeria

His post touched people’s hearts, and they consoled him. This came after the burial of Shina

The father of Kevin Latif Ayodele, one of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in a car accident, shared how the death affected him.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina Ghami and Kevin, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The heartbroken father of Anthony Joshua's friend mourns his son after the burial. Photo: @aydigitalstudiolondon

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a truck that was stationary on the road.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s father mourns son

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London.

On his TikTok page, @aydigitalstudiolondon, Latif's father shared how his life changed since he lost his son.

He wrote:

“My Son my dearest Son, I miss you in the way that not even words can understand. I can't sleep at nite I can't eat like before anymore. You always there for me in terms of needs.

“Am always hoping you will someday come back to me for yr favorite Egunsi soup with Pounded Yam. Ohhh my son where are you now. I will forever miss you.”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions as Latif’s father emotionally mourns son

@96 said:

"I am writing these words not to wish you anything bad, but from the depths of my heart. Your son Abdul Latif was a sincere, practicing Muslim. He loved his faith deeply, and I am convinced that he would have wished with all his heart for his father to find the path to Islam as well. I wish for you and for him that Allah guides you and that you may be reunited in the Hereafter. For this life is temporary, while the Hereafter lasts forever."

@Rakiatu Alghali said:

"Your son touched so many souls around the world. Sending you light, love and healing. May Kevin Latif Ayodele Rest in Peace."

@SilentNumber said:

"I am so sorry for the loss of Latif. He was an incredible person and a righteous Muslim. I find peace knowing he is now in Jannah (Paradise). My greatest wish is that you will find the path that leads there too, so that you may see your son again one day. You are in my thoughts."

@laikolweis said:

"Let me tell you, your son has touched so many people's hearts, I cried for him yet before the accident I didn't even know him. may God grant him the highest paradise."

The father of Anthony Joshua’s friend mourns his son, who died in an accident. Photo: Anthony Joshua

Latif's father sends post-burial message to attendees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the father of Anthony Joshua’s friend, Latif, has sent a deep message to the people who attended his son’s burial

He posted the emotional message on social media, and it moved people to tears as they comforted and sympathised with him.

