Peller has shared a major plan to continue his education at the university level in a viral video

The streamer, known for his poor use of English, appeared to regret his inability to speak fluently in a viral video

His new decision to return to school comes weeks after his breakup with his love interest, Jarvis

Nigerian streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has announced plans to return to the university to study arts.

Peller, who made headlines after his involvement in a car crash, made this known during a live stream session with his colleague Enzo, as he appeared to regret his inability to speak English fluently.

During a conversation with Enzo, the streamer said he doesn't see himself meeting American stars like DDG and iShowSpeed, as he doesn't know how he would communicate with them.

Peller, who said he has made enough money online, acknowledged that his use of English was poor in a self-reflection moment.

“I can’t see myself meeting DDG and Speed because how would I communicate with them? My English is very bad. I’m going to the university soon to study arts," he said in the short but emotional video.

Peller's decision to return to school comes in the wake of the controversies that have trailed his now-estranged relationship with his love interest and colleague, Jarvis.

Recall that in 2025, Peller made headlines after he interviewed multiple Master's degree holders for the role of cameramen.

His interview was perceived as a public stunt to taunt and mock university graduates.

The video of Peller speaking about going to the university to study arts is below:

Reactions as Peller speaks about going to the university

The video has sparked conversations online, with some netizens applauding Peller for acknowledging his deficiency and willingness to work on it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

mrboboskie said:

"Now it’s clear that “school no be scam,"

Riiyikeh commented:

"Meeting people isn’t about flawless English, it’s about shared interests and curiosity."

UniqueKhaddy commented:

"I like the fact he knows he needs to work on his English It’s so so bad! Ahaha Peller will not kill me."

xMautin commented:

"He’s now thinking the right way after the breakup lol."

JefferyCrypt wrote:

"and here I was thinking he was acting like he didn’t know how to speak english."

chixobam said:

"Wasn’t he the one interviewing graduates last year and calling school a scam?"

__oses commented:

"I’m impressed with this 360 turn around and self awareness, just one heartbreak got bro matured in days."

OOluwajosh said:

"Anything wey make peller go university, that's the end of his career. His fans love him that way and the way he speaks makes him money."

addictiveCFC said:

"He should start from Jss3 first. University keh?"

What Peller said about Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller also opened up about his relationship with his partner, Jarvis.

He confirmed that the relationship had ended and said that he and Jarvis are now just friends.

The streamer urged fans not to bully anyone, disclosing that he had spoken with Jarvis’ family and noted that they were angry with him.

