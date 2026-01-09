Actor Rotimi Salami shared how the late Allwell Ademola "discovered" him during his darkest days of struggle in the English movie industry

An emotional Biola Bayo recounted her final moments with the deceased, describing her as the happiest soul

Close friends found comfort in the fact that they celebrated and supported the actress while she was still alive,

It was an evening heavy with grief as colleagues, family, and admirers gathered for the Service of Songs held in honour of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola.

The actress reportedly died of cardiac arrest in December 2026.

Videos from the solemn event, shared on Thursday night, showed an auditorium filled to the brim.

Actor Rotimi Salami and Biola Bayo share emotional testimony about the late Allwell Ademola. Photos: Allwell Ademola, Biola Bayo, Rotimi Salami.

One of the most emotional moments came when actress Biola Bayo stepped forward, her voice breaking as she attempted to speak about her late friend.

She reminded mourners of a truth many often avoid — life’s unpredictability.

“Nobody knows tomorrow, treat your loved ones with love,” she said, wiping her tears.

She revealed that she and Allwell had been unusually close in the months before her passing.

According to Biola, the late actress constantly took random videos of their moments together — moments that now feel like treasures.

She added:

“For the first time in my life, I’ve come to appreciate making videos. Allwell was my sister and friend, and I find solace in the fact that I did all I could for her when she was alive.”

Actor Rotimi Salami, who is regarded as the late actress’ best friend, was unable to hold back tears as he recounted how Allwell changed the course of his life.

He revealed that, at a time when he struggled to find his footing in Nollywood’s English-speaking sector, Allwell was the one who believed in him.

“I suffered a lot in the English movie industry, and God used Allwell to give me hope again. She singlehandedly, with the help of God, picked me up, and all my suffering became a thing of the past.”

Rotimi shared that he had cried nonstop for 72 hours, yet the tears could not bring her back. He admitted that though “all isn’t well” emotionally, he was trying to stay strong for his family and fans who had shown immense support.

Fans continue to mourn Allwell's death

@MotunrayoShittabey wrote:

"Pls take heart sis Biola She is in a better place now….may her soul Rest In Peace"

@FunmilayoOgunjobi noted:

"Oku nsunkun oku, akawoleri sunkun ara won, gbese ni iku je fun gbogbo eda laye. Adura mi ni gbe ki olorun ma se ni tele ntele larin yin, ki Olorun jowo bawa te si afefe rere"

@johnsonajayi1695 stated:

"I am also heart broken the moment i heard about her demise"

Allwell Ademola reportedly died of cardiac arrest in December 2026. Photo: @allwellademola/IG.

