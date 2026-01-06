A lady posted something unusual she captured while attending the burial of Anthony Joshua’s friends in the UK

She mentioned what she saw above the graves of the young men and quickly snapped a photo of it, then proceeded to upload it

The photos sparked reactions as the lady explained what it meant, as the burial ceremony continued to trend online

A lady named Rebecca shared what he observed while attending the burial of the friends of popular British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

A lady who attended Anthony Joshua's friends' burial posts what she observed.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Attendee at Anthony Joshua’s friends’ funeral speaks

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

On her Instagram page, @honeymck23 paid an emotional tribute to Abdul Latif “Latz” and posted a photo of something unusual she saw above their graves.

She captioned her Instagram post:

“Today we laid to rest my dear friend. A friend who had such a big heart. A friend who was so kind and so loving. A friend who always smiled and made the best out of life.

“A friend who was so committed and disciplined in whatever he put his mind to. A friend everyone had something positive to say about. He is that friend we all will dearly love and miss. This past week we have mourned you deeply & today we laid you to rest.

“RIP @healthy_mindset & @sina_evolve who were both laid to rest together today.

“P.S. That 7th slide was crazy. I literally captured 2 rainbow coloured figures in the sky at the graveside. They were both joined at first then began to separate as they flew away.”

See the image of what she saw below:

A lady sees rainbows at Anthony Joshua's friends' burial.

Reactions trail attendee’s observation at burial

@lisaloveslife44 said:

"Wow, that double rainbow or them flying high in the sky, was beautiful yet sad as tears from my eyes for two beautiful souls that I never knew but feels the loss in my heart. Condolences to their families."

@itstammyshair said:

"Sometimes I really wish I could ask God and he will tell me why it happened. This breaks my heart. So painful."

@pearls_of_jaanah said:

"Ma shaa Allah amazing send off for an amazing soul … thnx sis for modest attire … brother would be proud!"

@miriamlove1989_ said:

"R.i.P handsome. I can only imagine the pain the family is going through. I can relate, I lost my brother 2 months ago and I can’t even express how I’m feeling."

Anthony Joshua's accident: Journalist Rufai Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people.

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident.

What he said generated buzz on social media, as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online.

