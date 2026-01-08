The service of songs for late actress Allwell Adeola has begun, as her colleagues and fans gathered to pay their last respects

The actress passed away in December, with details about her death earlier shared by one of her associates

The video sparked reactions from fans, many of whom expressed grief as they struggled to come to terms with her passing

The final rites for late actress Allwell Ademola have commenced, as videos from her service of songs surfaced online.

The actress passed away in December after she was rushed to the hospital. Details surrounding her final moments were earlier shared by one of the associations she belonged to.

Fans react as Allwell Ademola start final journal journey home. Photo credit@afeezowo/@allwellademola

Source: Instagram

Her colleagues also broke their silence, expressing how deeply affected they were by her death and urging the public not to approach them with consolation in public.

In a video shared by one of her colleagues, Afeez Owo, who was present at the ceremony, Ademola’s colleagues were seen dressed in white T-shirts bearing her image. They appeared sober as they listened to messages from the officiating cleric.

Cleric speaks on encounter with Allwell Ademola

In one of the recordings, the cleric officiating the service shared a personal encounter with the late actress. He recalled meeting her one-day while he was on his way to buy food, noting that she knelt to greet him, and he hugged her, unaware it would be their last meeting.

He added that there is a time for everything and encouraged people to make good use of the time they have.

Fans pray for Allwell Ademola's family. Photo credit@allwellademola/@afeezowo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to video of Allwell Ademola’s service of songs

Fans were moved to tears by the touching video, sharing their observations about the solemn atmosphere at the event and reflecting on the fragility of life.

Many offered prayers for her family and admitted that it has been difficult to come to terms with her passing.

Here is an Instagram video of the service of song:

Fans react to video of Alwell Ademoal's service of song

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@crispytreatzng commented:

"Hmmmm...very fickle life. Still feels like a lie or joke. Rest well, ma. May God give us all, especially those very close to you the fortitude to bear this pain."

@shammahpee stated:

"May her soul RIP and may God comfort her family and loved ones always."

@hon.ayodele shared:

"Omo this life self e get as e be, haaa o dun mi gan. Keep rest resting ma."

@kemiafolabiadesipe said:

"May God rest ur soul Allwell. God bless you guys my dearest colleague."

@oyin_lagos wrote:

"This is one loss that hits so bad. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@sew_to_fit_by_avril8thplace_ reacted:

@Hmmm ile aye Ile asan May God not let us die young in Jesus name. Rest well Allwell .

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie loses son

Legit.ng had reported that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband had reportedly lost one of their twin sons, as news of the tragedy surfaced online.

According to the post, the young boy was briefly ill before the unfortunate incident, as the family mourns his passing.

The author’s family requested prayers and asked for privacy, stating that they would not be speaking further on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng