Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband have reportedly lost one of their twin sons, as news of the tragedy surfaced online

According to the post, the young boy was briefly ill before the unfortunate incident, as the family mourns his passing

The author’s family requested prayers and asked for privacy, stating that they would not be speaking further on the matter

The family of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband have announced the passing of one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi.

The writer welcomed a set of twins in 2024 through surrogacy and kept the news away from the public eye until journalists who visited her home for an interview saw the children. She later confirmed that the boys were hers but remained private about her family life.

In a report by Arise News, it was stated that Nnamdi passed away after a brief illness, although the nature of the sickness was not disclosed.

Chimamanda Adichie’s family makes special request

In their statement, the family described the loss as profound and devastating. They appealed to the public to respect their painful period of mourning.

They also expressed gratitude to those who had reached out with messages of sympathy and support. The statement further emphasised that the family would not be making any additional comments on the loss and asked that their decision be respected.

Fans pray for Chimamanda Adichie’s family over loss

Fans of the author were thrown into mourning following the news. Many described it as a heartbreaking way to begin the new year and shared comforting words with the family.

Others noted that losing a child is a painful experience for any parent at any stage of life and prayed for strength and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

Recall that a few days earlier, Nigerian gospel singer Panam Percy Paul also announced the death of his son, Samuel. In an emotional post, he admitted that coming to terms with the loss had been extremely difficult.

Here is the Instagram post about Chimamanda Adichie below:

How fans reacted to news about Chimamanda Adichie's family

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@yende3000 reacted:

"May God comfort them. No parent should bury their children."

@savage_tom2 shared:

"Accept my condolences. May God grant the parents the fortitude to bear the loss."

@jdclassic_auto commented:

"May God grant them comfort in this difficult time."

@sylvias_bonnets reacted:

"No parent deserves to bury their children. I pray that God comforts the family at this time."

@__2803_ wrote:

"Jesus!!!!!!! Twin sons??? No human deserves that may God comfort them."

