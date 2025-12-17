Fun videos from Fuji pioneer late Ayinde Barrister's 15th year remembrance ceremony have emerged online

The highlight was, however, a viral video that captured the heartwarming bond between Saheed Osupa and Pasuma

The video has also captured attention on social media as many gushed about the two Fuji stars who were once perceived to be rivals

Fuji musicians Saheed Osupa and Ajibola Pasuma were among the popular faces who attended the 15th-year remembrance of Fuji pioneer, the late Ayinde Barrister, on Tuesday, December 16.

Amid the videos from the event that have emerged online, a clip showing the heartwarming exchange between Osupa and Pasuma was the centre of attention.

The music icons, who were once perceived to be rivals, arrived together at the 15th remembrance of the late Fuji legend.

In a video shared via Osupa's official Instagram page, the two artists appeared dressed in white as they exchanged handshakes and spoke cordially, drawing excitement from fans at the event. A clip captured some women saying in Yoruba, 'Friends like brothers.'

Sharing the video from the event, Osupa wrote in a caption,

"Earlier today, at the 15th-year remembrance of Fuji creator, the late Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. Rest on, Baami Agbajelola Barusati 🕊️."

The event was held in honour of Barrister, widely regarded as the creator of Fuji music, who passed away in 2010.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Osupa penned a special message for Pasuma, who turned 58 on Thursday, November 27.

He shared a series of the birthday celebrant's photos on his Instagram page and included a heartwarming message.

The video of Pasuma and Osupa at Barrister's 15th remembrance is below:

Comments about Pasuma and Osupa

The video has garnered thousands of reactions from fans and lovers of the music stars. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

daddy_marvel commented:

"Wow!! 15years already?!!!! Keep resting well Agbajelola Adeyimika."

muiliibrahimsubo1 said:

"Alhamduillah for everything is life time Love really over everything blessed up inshallah."

biolabayo1 commented:

"I was smiling like i won a jackpot."

oluwa_jaykiss said:

"Wizkid and David in 20years time."

1stladyskincare wrote:

"Good to see my mosafejo amukoko Ajegunle brother oba orin smiling here like mumu .. God bless both."

iamhoneyboiy commented:

"As it should be But we need to create another magic for the market and realignment and projection of fuji music for the next phase."

defixemporium__123 commented:

"Agba tide why would they continue to behave like kids.... People wey don dey see grand children....Bless them."

femi_lewis913 said:

"These two men disturbed our youthful minds. Someone slapped me because of Osupa and Pasolini Feud but las las Im happy seeing these day."

