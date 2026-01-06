A Nigerian man has reacted to the troubling prophecy an Islamic cleric shared about Fuji singer Saheed Osupa

He quoted Nigerian law which was against the cleric's prophecy as he demanded action be taken against him

The man's social media post has further sparked reactions as users shared their takes on the prophecy

A controversial Islamic cleric, Olopameta, may have found himself in trouble as social media users call for his arrest following his prophecy about popular Fuji star, King Saheed Osupa.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olopameta, in a viral video, claimed that Osupa would kick the bucket on January 10, 2026, stirring concerns from fans and followers of the music star.

Man cites law broken by Islamic cleric after prophecy about Osupa. Credit: kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The cleric claimed God showed him the prophecy, swearing by the Qur’an and his life to support his claim.

To avert the prophecy, Olopameta said Osupa must perform a religious sacrifice involving a white ram and engage in intense prayers, during which the cleric’s name should be mentioned.

Who reacted to the prophecy about Saheed Osupa?

A man with the username The Peoples Parliament on Facebook, while also demanding the cleric's arrest, quoted a Nigerian law the cleric allegedly broke.

“This Alfa should be arrested immediately for conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace under Section 249 of the Criminal Code, and for criminal intimidation and threat to 'kpai' Saheed Osupa. How will you come to the public to say Saheed Osupa will 'kpai' on the 10th day of January, 2026? Even if it's a prophecy. The law does not see it as such. Ignorance of the law is no excuse.”

A screenshot of the man's post calling for the cleric's arrest over prophecy about Osupa is below:

Nigerian man shares action to be taken against cleric following controversial prophecy about Osupa.

Source: Instagram

Osupa: Reactions as man demands cleric's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Ibe Amara Anekwe said:

"When hand touch this one e go tell us na devil's handwork."

Adekunle Oladimeji AbdulFatai commented:

"This one don mad Even if God gives vision to some people (I don't believe in it tho) and you apply it this way, then the vision will not happen anymore."

Efeya Declan White commented:

"Why una dey give una self hbp? January 10 is almost here but the only problem is he did not mention the year lo."

Habeebullahi A. Sanni said:

"He will explain better when he gets to the station.."

Adegboye Ebenezer Adeola

"Even if it is a vision is this how you should put it Some of you just have brain without using it."

Vanessa Ugwoegbu commented:

"Go and ask portable what happened that time. Oke-kura beckons you."

Osupa, Pasuma spotted together at Barrister's 15th remembrance

Legit.ng previously reported that Fuji legends Saheed Osupa and Pasuma attended the 15th-year remembrance of Fuji pioneer, the late Ayinde Barrister, together.

Amid the videos from the event that have emerged online, a clip showing the heartwarming exchange between Osupa and Pasuma was the centre of attention.

The music icons, who were once perceived to be rivals, arrived together at the event together.

Source: Legit.ng