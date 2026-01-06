Rufai Oseni has reacted to the viral clash between Victor Osimhen and fellow teammate Ademola Lookman

The football stars clashed on the pitch and had to be separated during Nigeria’s AFCON match against Mozambique

Addressing the clash, Rufai Oseni supported calls for Osimhen to discontinue the AFCON campaign, while daring the striker over his conduct on the field

Journalist Rufai Oseni has joined other celebrities in reacting to the clash between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman after Nigeria’s match against Mozambique.

The incident sparked widespread backlash online, with many dragging Osimhen. His friend, Verydarkman, also weighed in, blasting the striker and sending a message to other players.

In a viral video shared while he was anchoring Global Sports Update, Rufai Oseni reacted strongly to the clash and criticised Osimhen’s attitude.

He said the striker should return to Turkey if he had truly threatened to leave, describing Osimhen’s conduct on the pitch as a “nonsense attitude.”

Oseni added that Ademola Lookman has also achieved success at the highest level, stressing that there should be no ego issues on the field since both players are accomplished footballers.

Rufai Oseni speaks on what Osimhen should do

Speaking further, Rufai Oseni said Osimhen should be allowed to step away from the team if necessary.

He noted that he would be pleased if the Super Eagles could win the AFCON without Osimhen, adding that no player is indispensable and that Osimhen is not above his peers.

Recall that Tacha was also among the celebrities who reacted to the Super Eagles’ performance against Mozambique, as she called for Osimhen to be dropped from the team.

How fans reacted to Rufai Oseni's video

Reactions have trailed what Oseni said about the Super Eagle's striker. Here are comments below:

Fans agreed with the journalist over his utterance. They stated that ever since Osimhen started moving with VDM, he has been misbehavibng anyhow. Here are comments below:

@shaynacares reacted:

"Victor doesn't have a good team spirit. He acted same way last week with one of his team mates while on the pitch but the one with Lukman went viral and that's why people are now seeing it. He needs a therapist sa."

@mhzz_olarr commented:

"Again how are you different, he used violence to correct his team members, you are here using same method."

@blissfully_allday wrote:

"Anybody wey identify with VDM end up messing up. I warned Osimen."

@ms_mitchygold shared

"Let me say my mind, I stopped taking that guy seriously when he started associating with preek sellers."

