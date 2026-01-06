Verydarkman has reacted to the Super Eagles victory in the ongoing AFCON after the team defeated Mozambique

A stern warning was issued ahead of Nigeria’s next match, as he highlighted the strength of the opponents the country will be facing

The activist also directed a warning at Victor Osimhen over his clash with teammate Ademola Lookman

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has joined other celebrities in reacting to the performance of the Super Eagles in their AFCON match against Mozambique.

Nigeria secured a win against Mozambique. However, a clash between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the pitch sparked reactions online.

VDM slams Victor Osimhen over clash with Ademola Lookman. Photo credit@verydarkman/@supereagles

Source: Instagram

In his video, the activist said what happened between Osimhen and Lookman should not have occurred.

He stated that Osimhen’s teammates are not his children and that the striker should be mindful of how he reacts in certain situations.

According to him, his comments were made as a brotherly warning and not mere criticism.

He added that Osimhen needed to calm down, stressing that if teammates choose not to pass the ball, it simply means they are not giving it.

Verydarkman also said that when a player scores two goals, the ball should be allowed to circulate, so others can score as well, noting that while it is not a written rule, it is an unspoken understanding among footballers.

VDM slams Super Eagles over performance

Slamming the team’s overall display, Verydarkman said the players performed poorly and suggested Nigeria should have scored up to seven goals.

He warned that the Super Eagles would be facing a tougher opponent next and must improve.

According to the activist, players should pass the ball once they realise they cannot score. He accused the team of selfish play, saying many of them held on to the ball in a bid to score individual goals.

Victor Osimhen continues to trend over clash with teammate. Photo credit@victorosimhen

Source: Instagram

VDM praises Super Eagles over outcome

Despite his criticism, Verydarkman praised Osimhen, describing him as the best striker. He added that if Victor Osimhen had scored more goals against Mozambique, he would have been closer to matching the record of Nigerian football legend Rashidi Yekini.

He also praised Alex Iwobi, stating that the midfielder was at his best during the match. According to him, Iwobi “held it down” on the pitch.

Verydarkman further reacted to Adam’s performance, saying the player would go far if he continued in that form. He praised his confidence and encouraged him to do even better in subsequent matches.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about the Super Eagles below:

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested.

VDM boasted about having a hand in it. The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him as he continues dragging him.

Source: Legit.ng