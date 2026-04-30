A science student who took part in the JAMB exam has scored 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics

The score she got in one of the four subjects was also displayed in the photo shared on a social media page

The name of the lady and her total JAMB score in the 2026 UTME examination have gone viral online

A young lady who took part in the 2026 JAMB examination has scored 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics, as shown in her UTME result.

Details of her result were shared on social media by an individual who is the head of a tutorial centre named Daily Ed Tutorials.

2026 UTME: Lady with 98 in English, Chemistry, Physics trends online. Photo Source: Tiktok/dailyedconsult

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Lady scores 98 in English and Chemistry

The tutorial centre had previously shared a post on the same TikTok page about a student who fell to the ground in excitement after checking his 2026 UTME result and seeing the score.

Days later, a young girl who attended the same tutorial, Daily Ed, went viral online after her total JAMB score was revealed.

@dailyedconsult shared photos showing the young lady's face and the scores she got in Physics, Chemistry, English, and one other subject she took in her JAMB exam.

JAMB: Science student scores 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/dailyedconsult

Source: TikTok

The name of the young lady was also revealed in the description of the post.

The description read in part:

"DailyEd Tutorials proudly recognizes Owoeye Daniella, our top performer in the 2026 UTME, with an exceptional score of 372."

"This achievement reflects disciplined study, consistency, and a well-structured preparation system. Daniella remained focused, maximized every lesson, and followed a proven learning process."

As the young lady’s results trend online, many people have taken to the comment section to speak about her performance in the JAMB exam.

Reactions as science student displays JAMB result

äïr̃vïr̃ụṣ wrote:

"i never see up to 80 for English before oh congrats."

Minna's voice in a kitten said:

"Plsss, when will they release underage result."

Mystery 🖤 Artist noted:

"Congratulations I'm also a student of DailyEd i scored 260."

oma stressed:

"Congratulations, sir I really appreciate all your efforts, I'm also your student i scored 259."

Irenemadueke noted:

"A big congratulations to you Daniella. More graces to Daily Ed."

Gideon_soul wrote:

"Congrats, I'm also a student of DailyED, I scored 252."

Omoniyi Olarewaju shared:

"When are you starting 2027 jamb tutorial jamb again."

Adewuyi Sodiq added:

"98 in English, I laugh in Spanish."

ADEWALE_OMO_OBA said:

"Unno fit see art students for this kain settings."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a science student went viral online after she shared her 2026 UTME result. The young lady revealed that she scored 87 in Chemistry and 88 in Physics, with a total score of 314.

She said she felt unprepared before the exam and also mentioned that the questions were hard.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a brother shared his sister’s JAMB result online. He said he was very happy because she got a high score of 282.

He also said his sister wants to study Medicine so she can become a doctor one day. He praised her and said she worked very hard to get the good result.

Lady shares her sister’s UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that another lady got people talking online after she shared her sister’s UTME result. The lady said she checked the result and could not stop laughing because of the score her sister got.

She also said her sister still wants to study Nursing at the university, even with the result. This made many people react in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng