BBNaija star Tacha has reacted to the way Victor Osimhen was dragged online over his clash with teammate Ademola Lookman

The two teammates were seen confronting each other on the pitch after Nigeria’s match against Mozambique, with people stepping in to separate them

Osimhen was criticised for lashing out at Lookman, as fans remained divided over what played out on the field

Reality TV star Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has reacted to the backlash being faced by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen following his clash with teammate Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria had played against Mozambique, and tensions flared between Osimhen and Lookman on the pitch over how the match unfolded. The duo had to be separated by teammates and officials.

Reacting in a viral video, the former BBNaija housemate, who is also a football owner, praised the Super Eagles for the outcome of the match.

According to her, it was the best game she had watched in a long time. She added that she wished she was in Morocco and would have screamed her lungs out while cheering the national team.

BBNaija’s Tacha defends Osimhen over backlash

Sharing her thoughts on Osimhen’s reaction, Tacha stated that the striker is known for his temper and that such behaviour usually comes from passion after games.

She said people should not be surprised, as it shows how committed he is to football.

The reality star also noted that Osimhen made several efforts to score but was not passed the ball about three times. According to her, anyone in his position would have reacted the same way.

Tacha dares critics over Victor Osimhen

Addressing those criticising the footballer, Tacha described Osimhen as Nigeria’s version of Cristiano Ronaldo. She argued that there would not have been an uproar if Ronaldo had behaved in a similar manner on the field.

She went further to challenge the coach to bench Osimhen in the next match, saying she wanted to “see something.”

Fans divided over Tacha’s video

Fans were divided by Tacha’s comments. While some supported her stance, others continued to criticise Osimhen, insisting that his reaction on the pitch was unacceptable.

Here is the Instagram video of Tacha below:

How fans reacted to BBNaija's Tacha's video

Here are comments below:

@arike_troublemaker stated:

"Does this aunty knows how many times Ronaldo faced black lash for similar attitude. What is wrong is wrong don’t justify it with Ronaldo or mess."

@ayo_westt reacted:

"Osihmen too dey complain. You go wonder why Premier League and La Liga teams no ever talk about am."

@makavili99 said:

"That doesn’t warrant him to yell at his team mate allowing opponents to start separating them, that's not cool on Osimen side."

@ official_levibenjamin wrote:

"Na why you no win BBN."

@real_osas reacted:

"Most of una wey dey complain about victor osimhen no Sabi Diego Costa, u guys will be fine, every team needs a player like osimhen, if you dey look for respect, go join army."

