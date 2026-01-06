A reverend father has shared his thoughts on the on-field rift between Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique

The Catholic priest criticised the Galatasaray forward for his behaviour and mentioned an action he would take against him if he was the team's coach

The incident between Osimhen and Lookman on the field has continued to ignite debate on social media, as people took sides

Reverend Father Emmanuel Ehioma, a Catholic priest, has criticised Victor Osimhen over his on-field rift with teammate Ademola Lookman in the Super Eagles 4-0 thrashing of Mozambique, which booked Nigeria's place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals.

Despite their impressive performances in the game, there was a fallout between Osimhen and Lookman in 63rd minute of the Round of 16 match, which resulted in the Galatasaray forward getting substituted at his request.

In a Facebook post, Father Emmanuel blasted Osimhen, saying the forward sees himself as the lord of the team and as such thinks he's free to do as he wills.

The priest said he would bench Osimhen in the next Super Eagles match if he was the coach.

"Victor Osimhen is thinking now that he is the jagaban of Super Eagles and he is free to do anything he likes abi. If I be the Coach, I go bench am next match," he wrote.

Speaking further, in the comment section, the priest, while noting that Lookman acted selfish at some points in the match, he maintained that Osimhen acted terribly for his public outburst.

Father Emmanuel stressed the importance of the team's unity and playing as a unit.

"Lookman of course at some point was selfish, I know that but giving that public outburst and causing even rival players to separate you from a physical altercation, that was really bad.

"And it was like he asked to be substituted even.

"Disunity can destroy a team more than anything.

"We must stay together and play as a unit."

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic priest's reaction below:

Mj Nantok said:

"Honestly na Wetin one of my friend talk, Padre, no man is an island to himself, likewise a tree cannot make a forest."

Felix Nathan said:

"Sometimes as a coach you have to accept that there are players you need more than they need you...ballotelli was more hot headed than oshimen but coaches knew his talent and kept playing him...if the coach bench oshimen and Nigeria lose we go still pour the coach spit say he let his ego to decide for him."

Chibueze Opara said:

"If you remove Osimhen from the team, Nigeria won't progress to the next stage, that's just the truth.

"We need someone with that spirit of goals. If Lookman isn't clear enough, he should pass the ball to someone who's totally free and stop wasting chances.

"We could've scored 7:0 in that match. Someone that contributed 2 goals and should be benched?

"Sometimes we have to handle things with care!"

Kingsley Chukwu said:

"Fada Mentor Ehioma I don't think that was a sign of disunity dear Fr.

"He has always been a vocal and emotional player.

"The reaction we are having towards his outbursts was mostly because we won, just imagine us not winning and then if we won't justify his out burst.

"He is a vocal player. That is who he is. Everyone can't be gentle on that field, if not we won't enjoy it.

"The guy should do his part and others same."

Esanye Matemi said:

"That's not the case, Osimhen is just being himself. U people should rest. Thank God the couch Has the right to decide not Nigerians . Nigerians rest allow the players do their thing."

