Nigerian naira shows modest recovery against the US dollar amid improved liquidity at the NFEM

Interbank turnover surges to $249.9 million, indicating renewed market confidence in the currency

Global oil prices rise dramatically, creating potential challenges despite the naira's recent gains

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian naira recorded a modest recovery against the US dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), as improved dollar liquidity and stronger interbank activity helped ease recent pressure on the local currency.

Fresh foreign exchange data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira appreciated by 0.09 per cent at the official market, closing at ₦1,379.46 per dollar on Wednesday, compared to ₦1,380.70/$ recorded on Tuesday.

Traders quote the dollar at new rates in official and parallel markets. Credit: Picture Alliance/Credit

Source: Getty Images

The rebound comes after consecutive sessions of weakness that had raised concerns about sustained pressure on the domestic currency.

Market watchers say the improvement reflects renewed confidence in the official FX market, supported by stronger liquidity and strategic dollar injections into the system.

Interbank turnover surges above $249 million

One of the strongest indicators of renewed market confidence was the sharp increase in NFEM interbank turnover.

According to data from the apex bank, total transactions among financial institutions climbed to $249.905 million across 180 deals on Wednesday, marking a significant rise in market participation.

Analysts say this surge signals improved access to dollar liquidity, especially for banks handling international payments and corporate obligations.

The stronger turnover also helped tighten bid-ask spreads across foreign exchange transactions, reducing volatility and improving price discovery within the market.

This suggests that supply conditions improved enough to support the naira’s rebound, even as global economic uncertainty continues to weigh on emerging market currencies.

Intraday trading shows stronger dollar availability

Trading data from the official FX platform showed that the spot rate reached an intraday high of ₦1,386/$ and briefly touched an intraday low of ₦1,365/$ during Wednesday’s session.

The temporary strengthening of the naira was largely attributed to fresh FX injections that improved supply and reduced panic demand.

This development reassured importers and businesses with foreign obligations, many of whom had been facing rising settlement costs due to recent exchange rate pressures.

The improved trading range also signalled that the CBN’s liquidity management strategy may be helping to stabilise short-term market sentiment.

The parallel market remains stable

At the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the naira traded at approximately ₦1,395 per dollar, based on market checks.

The relatively narrow gap between the official and parallel market rates points to a more stable exchange environment compared to previous periods of wide divergence.

Currency dealers say this stability reflects stronger confidence in the formal market and reduced speculative demand.

Rising oil prices add fresh pressure globally

Despite the naira’s rebound, global oil prices are creating fresh uncertainty for financial markets.

Brent crude surged sharply after reports emerged that the United States is preparing for an extended blockade of Iran’s ports, a move aimed at intensifying economic pressure on the Middle Eastern nation.

Brent briefly climbed to $119 per barrel on Wednesday evening, its highest level this month and a nearly 7 per cent jump in a single day.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade strategy targeting Iran’s trade routes.

Higher oil prices could boost Nigeria’s FX earnings as a major crude exporter, but they may also trigger inflationary pressures globally, creating fresh challenges for policymakers.

Nigerian currency surges in all markets as dollar supply increases. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For now, however, the naira appears to be regaining some lost ground, offering cautious optimism for businesses and investors watching the FX market closely.

Dollar hits 7-day high as naira depreciates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States dollar climbed to its highest level in seven days on Monday, April 20, driven by renewed geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran that unsettled global financial markets.

According to Reuters, investor sentiment turned cautious over the weekend after reports that the US seized an Iranian cargo vessel, further escalating already fragile relations between the two nations.

The development sparked a wave of risk aversion, prompting investors to shift capital into traditional safe-haven assets.

Source: Legit.ng