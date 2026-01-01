The Super Eagles of Nigeria have made their intent clear at the ongoing AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco

Eric Chelle's side registered three wins from three to maintain a perfect record at the continental showpiece

Two Nigerian stars have been ranked in the tournament's top five players so far, as the group matches are concluded

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have made a strong statement at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco, after maintaining a perfect record in the group stage.

Nigeria finished the preliminary round as Group C winners, defeating Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, to cruise to the second round with a strong statement.

It was Semi Ajayi who scored their first goal of the tournament, heading home against the Taifa Stars, before Ademola Lookman made it two, in a game that ended 2-1.

The three-time African champions defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2 in their second game, with Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman all finding the back of the net.

Raphael Onyedika grabbed a brace against Uganda, while Paul Onuachu also registered his name on the scoresheet as Eric Chelle's side continued with their impressive run with a 3-1 victory.

Following the conclusion of the group fixtures, football statistics platform WhoScored ranked Ademola Lookman as the tournament's best player so far.

Ademola Lookman rated AFCON best player so far

The Atalanta of Italy forward polled an impressive score of 8.36, placing him ahead of some of the continent’s biggest stars.

In second place is Algerian sensation Riyad Mahrez, who has a rating of 8.02, while fellow Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze occupies third place with 7.92, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah had a 7.85 rating to claim fourth position, while Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo completed the top five at 7.73.

Lookman has been in incredible form since the start of the continental showpiece, playing a crucial role for the dominant Super Eagles.

The 28-year-old has netted two goals and registered an assist so far, showcasing his sharp finishing, creativity, and overall influence in attack as the Super Eagles cruised through Group C.

On-loan Fulham star Chukwueze has also been pivotal for the squad, contributing two assists in two matches as the team proceeds to the knockout phase of the competition.

The Super Eagles have drawn Mozambique in the Round of 16 as the Mambas reached the knockout stage with a 3-2 win over the Panthers of Gabon, sandwiched between losses to defending champion Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon.

The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 8 pm Nigerian time at Complexe Sportif de Fes, the same stadium where Nigeria played all their group matches.

Chelle provides injury updates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has provided injury updates on two players after the completion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Debutant Ryan Alebiosu, who came into the starting 11 in place of Bright Osayi-Samuel, is unlikely to play again due to injury despite completing the 90 minutes.

