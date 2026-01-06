Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is making headlines for the wrong reasons at AFCON 2025

The Galatasaray striker has scored three goals in the tournament, including a brace against Mozambique in the Round of 16

Meanwhile, an angry Nigerian fan has shared his verdict on the Super Eagles and who he believes should be held responsible

Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday night, January 5.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored a brace, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams added one goal each, ensuring Nigeria not only advanced but also recorded their first clean sheet of the tournament.

Currently, Osimhen and Lookman are Nigeria’s top scorers with three goals each, while midfielder Raphael Onyedika has two goals, per CAF.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman exchanging words during the 2025 AFCON match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen challenges Lookman

The match saw a tense moment in the 63rd minute when Osimhen appeared frustrated with Lookman for not releasing the ball in time, denying him a chance at a hat-trick.

The Galatasaray striker even shoved Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi to make his point to the Atalanta star. Ndidi later intervened, appealing to Lookman to move past the incident before it escalated.

During the remainder of the match, Osimhen appeared hesitant to attack whenever Lookman had the ball. He eventually signaled to coach Eric Chelle, requesting a substitution, and was replaced by Moses Simon in the 68th minute.

Fans expressed their displeasure at Osimhen’s behavior, booing the striker despite his two goals.

Seven minutes after his exit, Lookman provided his third assist of the night, setting up Akor Adams for his first goal of the tournament, per Sofa Score.

Pundit criticizes Osimhen

Football analyst Olawale Adigun criticised Osimhen for putting his teammate and the national team in a negative light during AFCON.

Victor Osimhen and Eric Chelle during the 2025 AFCON match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium, Fes, Morocco on January 5, 2026. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

In a viral tweet, Adigun also accused the Nigeria Football Federation of condoning the striker’s behavior. He wrote:

"Osimhen is a spoilt brat. The NFF has allowed this nonsense fester for so long and he feels larger than life.

"Arrant Nonsense!"

Fans react

@SantosTHEBOSS said:

"Should be benched if he does not apologise to his team mates, and the fans."

@DurojaiyeSegun wrote

"The coach should send him back to Galatasaray; we don't need a half-baked baller with no character I our team.

"The disparity between Lookman & Osimhen is now clear: Ademola plays with spontaneity, and reliable, while African Haaland forces football.

"Lookman>>> Osihmen."

@YahuzaAmadu added:

"“Angry walk-off after a game? Ignoring your teammates? That’s not passion, that’s pure ego. Osimhen’s attitude is poisonous for the team. Fix it."

@TalmudicSage said:

"Like I had said during the new captain’s debate: Victor Osimhen doesn’t have the mentality of a captain. World class player, super hard worker but too hot tempered. I hope that Eric can sit him down and lay down the rules. No player shall be bigger than the team, you’re not Messi."

Lookman rated AFCON’s best player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman is rated as the best player during the group stage of AFCON 2025 with a WhoScored rating of 8.36.

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year featured in two matches in the group stage, scoring two goals and providing two assists against Tanzania and Tunisia.

Source: Legit.ng