Pastor Bolaji Idowu has shared an emotional plan for members of his church who are currently unemployed

The cleric explained that in 2026, affected members would be supported with a monthly amount from the church until they are able to find something doing

The video sparked reactions, many praised the church’s initiative, while others express frustration and disappointment with the government

The Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, has shared what many have described as uplifting news with members of his church in a viral video circulating online.

In the clip, the cleric addressed his congregation while speaking about a support plan for some church workers who are currently unemployed.

Pastor Idowu, who had faced public controversy in 2024, explained that devoted members serving in the church would receive ₦50,000 monthly for three months to help them stay afloat until they are able to secure another job.

According to him, the financial support is targeted at members who are between jobs, noting that the initiative is meant to ease their burden during a difficult period.

He further explained that beneficiaries would not be screened once they register, stressing that the church trusts those who actively serve as workers.

Speaking further, the cleriic, who had also been criticised in the past over a viral video involving Tiwa Savage, maintained that the decision was driven by compassion and trust, not suspicion.

Fans react to Pastor Bolaji Idowu’s initiative

The announcement sparked mixed reactions online. Many applauded the pastor, describing the move as thoughtful and progressive. Some compared it to social security systems practised abroad and lamented that similar support structures are lacking in Nigeria.

Others used the moment to criticise the government, arguing that the responsibility of caring for unemployed youths should not fall solely on religious institutions. However, a few Nigerians questioned the motive behind the initiative, asking whether it was meant to impress the public.

Another group suggested that beneficiaries should be allowed to serve actively in the church during the three-month period, describing it as a fair balance between support and responsibility.

Despite the differing opinions, the video has continued to spark conversations around unemployment, welfare, and the role of faith-based institutions in society.

How fans react to Pastor Bolaji Idowu's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the cleric speaking about his plan for his church members who are unemployed. Here are comments below:

@jenidoro commented:

" This is how it is supposed to be."

@rotimirhema reacted:

"This is quite impressive and a good initiative from them, this will significantly help alleviate the hardship experienced by these brethren. I also would suggest they are put into active use in evangelism and church works while some are empowered with the necessary skills to compete in the labour market."

@theunusual_mrsb shared:

"This is really good. There's hope for those looking to God for a job."

@osher.101 wrote:

"Get them jobs."

@ola_reform reacted:

"Good one! Great move! It’s done western countries! It’s called Social security! Kudos to the church, for doing what government should be doing! I only hope he’s not doing this to impress Nigerians! Motive is always important."

