Pastor Bolaji Idowu of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) became another topic online following his release from detention

The general overseer who was supposed to spend the night in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) met his release on time

Following that, the clergyman, in a post on social media, spoke about Grace in his life. Triggering questions online

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) has reacted to his quick release from detention.

The Nigerian police released the Lead Pastor from detention after shots were fired at the Nigerian government's Aso Rock Villa, and various clerics in the country intervened.

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) detained Pastor Idowu on Tuesday, December 3 in Abuja for alleged N1.5 billion fraud.

It was also stated that Idowu will spend the night in the custody of the Nigerian police's Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) due to the allegations.

According to Sahara Reporters, Pastor Bolaji Idowu was released after some forces at Aso Rock Villa and some of the country's leading pastors put pressure on Nigerian police.

"Pastor Bolaji was released late into the evening after big pastors and President Tinubu's Aso Villa intervened," a top police source told Sahara Reporters.

"He has been asked to pay back the money traced to his account in two weeks," the authoritative source said.

Jubilating over his freedom, the clergyman, in a tweet, pointed out the Grace in his life.

He wrote:

"GRACE! GRACE!! GRACE!!! THIS IS OUR STORY."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Pastor Bolaji's post

ezibabyyy:

"He Don start. He no go keep quiet which one be grace grace again."

outstanding_oge:

"Good for him, but what is the truth? He do abi he no do?"

smileybabs_23:

"Is it Grace or you contacted prominent people or you paid to be released? This nah normal thing wey people dey run for street. Religious space extorter."

bruno.__x4:

"Thi3f wey suppose dey behind bar, his gullible and blind followers will defend him while they go to bed sleeping hungry."

iam_bmodel:

Watch his members come defend their papa in the comment section. Ndi eriri eri

brownlady_xo:

"NLP is currently onnn, y’all go catch pastor B live in prayer."

iam_helencyrus:

"I love that we are winning on all sides. Nothing broken, nothing lost and we’ll definitely finish strong for Grace! Grace! Grace! is our story !!"

Pastor Bolaji Idowu advises men

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Pastor Bolaji Idowu advised men on the kind of ladies they should marry so they won't have a heart attack.

The cleric noted that some individuals love flamboyant weddings, which they cannot afford and are unnecessary.

He also tackled some people who were committing forn*cation, and he advised them on what to do about it. Proofrea

