A young man vented his frustration online over what he deemed inconsistent debit alerts from a Nigerian bank.

The incident, which quickly gained attention, sparked mixed reactions among netizens who rushed to share their views on the matter.

Man laments over inconsistency in bank statement

The Twitter user, @tammyjerry2, posted a screenshot of two transactions he had received from the bank, which seemed to suggest a discrepancy in his account balance.

Initially, he received a credit alert of N730 from his bank, bringing his balance to about N95,715.55.

Shortly after, a debit alert followed, showing a deduction of N73.05, supposedly leaving him with a balance of N94,985.02.

However, upon closer inspection, the man alleged that the figures didn't add up, leading to speculations of being secretly overcharged.

He urged others to scrutinise the transactions carefully, implying that the bank's calculations were erroneous.

In his words:

"You guys should see this. From @gtbank. If by 2027 we still have a country, Glory be to God. The tax deducted is how much? 73.05 naira. Minus that from the previous balance. Don't rush to comment, make use of your eyes and brain."

He shared his experience in his response to a viral tweet about the alleged notice of change to stamp duty on electronic transfers following the new Nigeria Tax Act 2025.

However, reacting to this, the bank implored the young man to send a direct message so that his complaint could be handled.

"Hello, thank you for contacting us. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you. Kindly send us a direct message @gtbank_help with your complaint to enable us to assist Best regards," the bank said.

Reactions as man calls out bank over deduction

His tweet, accompanied by the screenshots, quickly went viral, drawing attention from Nigerians who flooded the comments section with their opinions.

Many expressed solidarity with the young man, calling for greater transparency in transactions, while others criticised the screenshots.

Ali said:

"Seriously, what's the big issue making people drag the tax reform this much? It's supposed to help the average Nigerian no tax for those earning low. VAT off food & medicine, small biz reliefs, higher burden on big companies. If it's truly for laymen, why the complain?"

Rex said:

"This @gtbank will not allow me access my account for 3days now and I have been trying to reach their customer care center to no avail. Those guys will not find it funny this year."

Isk Utd said:

"First bank don debit 2.8 naira from my account just now oo and the narration was about tax something."

Sunday John added:

"When you go really know say he dey affect you, na when you go point of sale(POS) to withdraw money u go see say no be regular charges again, and the man wey dey import food stuff pay for the tax no come except say he go sell am the same prize."

Man laments over alleged tax deduction

