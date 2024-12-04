Harvesters church, the congregation pastored by Pastor Bolaji Idowu has released an official statement about his rumoured arrest

The clergy had been allegedly arrested by the police in Abuja over fraud allegation and fans have been wondering how it happened

In the post, the church said that he went to see the law enforcement agency on behalf of a church member

Harvesters International Christian Center, (HICC) the church being pastored by Bolaji Idowu has released an official statement about the clergy.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had been arrested by the police over real estate fraud worth billion of naira.

In the press release by the church, it was stated that Bolaji Idowu was indeed invited by the Nigerian Police Force, Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

In the official statement, it was explained that he was invited to provide clarification in the ongoing investigation against a church member.

Church says Bolaji Idowu is law-abiding

Also in the post, it was stated that the clergy was a law-abiding and a responsible leader. It was further stated that he went to the police station to aid the ongoing investigation as it concerns the church he was pastoring.

Harvesters Church promised that the clergy will continue to cooperate with the police in the ongoing investigation.

Church warns the public

After clarifying Pastor Bolaji Idowu's name, the church urged the public to disregard all inaccurate reports circulating about the clergy.

Harvesters Church appreciated the public for their concern and for praying for the clergy.

Recall that Pastor Bolaji Idowu had also reacted to the news about his arrest and fraud allegation.

He stated that the only land he has was the one given to him by his parents.

