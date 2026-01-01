Daddy Adeboye has shared his prophecy for 2026, saying that Nigerians who “japa” will return to the country

In the recording, he also stated that hunger would reduce in Nigeria, a comment that prompted many people to ask for part two of the prophecy

Fans reacted after hearing what the cleric said about 2026, with some criticising him and recalling past prophecies they claimed were not fulfilled

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has sparked reactions online after sharing his prophecy about Nigeria for 2026.

In a video from the crossover service at his church that has been making the rounds online, the revered cleric spoke about a possible turnaround in the country.

He stated that Nigerians who relocated abroad in search of greener pastures might return home, and added that hunger and hardship would reduce.

Also in the video, the cleric said the prophecy was in two parts but noted that he would not share the second part yet. According to him, he would pray further about it and, if God permits, reveal it on Friday.

Fans react to Daddy Adeboye’s prophecy

The prophecy quickly gained attention on social media and drew widespread attention. While some followers welcomed the message with hope and prayers, others were less convinced.

Some Nigerians questioned the relevance of yearly prophecies about the nation’s future, arguing that the country’s challenges require practical solutions rather than repeated spiritual predictions.

The message also reopened debates about past prophecies attributed to the respected church leader.

Critics recalled previous predictions by the cleric who was seen with Apostle Selman a few weeks ago they claimed were not fulfilled, using them to challenge the credibility of the new message.

Others speculated that the prophecy was scripted or influenced by the government, describing it as a yearly gamble. A few people also shared observations about the congregation’s reaction when Adeboye mentioned that “japa” Nigerians would return, noting that the response was muted.

Recall that Nigerian singer, Portable, dragged the cleric last year over his prophecy.

How fans reacted to Pastor Adeboye's prophecy

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@iykeinfos shared:

"With the Tax collection, I can vividly tell this man that there will be plenty of Hunger. Which kind Japa go reduce when me I never Japa....who you dey whyne?"

@heisizumichaels wrote:

"This guy talks a lot for someone who parade himself as a said man of God & almost all the time, he lies to his gullible worshippers with straight face. Prayers won't fix Nigeria as it has never fixed anywhere in the world. It's either Nigerians help themselves or forget it."

@lami_thefirst reacted:

"Baba Adeboye serving his usual lamba and his congregation swallowing the delicious eba."

