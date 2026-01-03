Zinoleesky has finally broken his silence following a public altercation between him and a young man

A viral video captured the Marlian label signee exchanging punches with the man alleged to be a fan

Reacting, the singer shared his side of the story in response to criticism, igniting more reactions online

Popular singer and songwriter Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, has reacted to criticism trailing a viral video of him exchanging punches with a young man, alleged to be his fan.

On Wednesday, January 3, a video surfaced on social media capturing Zinoleesky in a heated and physical altercation with a young man.

In the clip, the Marlian label artiste and the unidentified man were seen exchanging light punches, with people around them trying to calm the situation before it escalated.

A caption on the video read: "Una Zino dey fight with fans."

Zinoleesky shares side of the story

Addressing the viral video in a tweet shared via his official X handle, Zinoleesky confirmed the incident and revealed what led to the exchange.

According to the singer, the young man sighted in the video threw a stone at his car while his family members were inside.

"Person wey dey stone car wey my family dey inside na fan?" he asked, with a laughing emoji.

Zinoleesky’s tweet in response to the physical altercation with the young man is below:

The viral video of Marlian signee Zinoleesky exchanging punches with a young man is below:

Reactions trail Zinoleesky’s response

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as some netizens criticised the singer despite his explanation. Read the comments below:

idreesatilola said:

"Sha thank God say no be me I go forget say you be celeb ooo wallahi I go burst your face."

Ayo8068 commented:

"Them dey mad ni awon werey them sha dey find way to pull us down Allah will not gree for them up up way my idolo Imagine you dey stone car wey your papa no fit afford is wheel."

al_faozey commented:

"Drop location make men mount....their papa You owe nobody explanation joor, make them cry for us."

big_tyrod said:

"The guy na seyi vibez fan."

ICEofcalifornia said:

"You Dey use emoji cover shame ?. Brr you can do better stop embarrassing your fans."

ICEofcalifornia said:

"You go explain tire foooo!!!! Na e everytime dem dey stone you car ? You and portable I don’t even who dey do this nonsense pass."

InvestorBaks commented:

"I been Dey fear when I hear say your phone lost, abeg make nothing do the bangers wey Dey your archive oh Banku."

big_tyrod said:

"Zinoleesky is calm, but don't cross his boundaries. That guy did something really annoying and wrong to him, which led to Zino beating him up. If Zino is the type to bully others, he would have sent his boys to deal with the guy, but he handled it himself, like a true Omo Agege.."

