Pastor Chris Okafor has shared moments from the 2026 crossover service at his church amid the controversies trailing him online

One of the highlights from the church event was the moment the cleric's wife, Pearl, joined him on the altar in celebration of the new year

The pictures have, however, sparked reactions as social media users shared their observations about the event

Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, on Tuesday, December 31, shared pictures and a live video showing how the crossover service went at his church.

Despite the controversies trailing the cleric on social media over his alleged past relationship with actress Doris Ogala, who has repeatedly called him out, Pastor Okafor, like other clerics in Nigeria, held a crossover service in his church.

Pastor Chris Okafor enters 2026 in style amid controversies. Credit: chrisokaforministry/mma_ogala

He also shared pictures of how the event went, with one of the highlights being the moment his new wife, Pearl, joined him on the altar in a dance celebration for the new year.

In a caption to the post, Pastor Chris Okafor wrote:

"Pictorial excerpt from today’s live service. CROSS OVER SERVICE WITH DR. CHRIS OKAFOR."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala shared another video in which alleged threats she received after repeatedly speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor were addressed.

It was claimed that the warnings began after she publicly commented on issues linked to the cleric, including matters involving his alleged baby mama and son.

According to Ogala, the nature of the messages suggested an attempt to intimidate her into silence, but it was maintained that the threats would not stop her from speaking out.

Reactions as Pastor Chris Okafor holds crossover service amid controversies. Credit: chrisokaformin

The video of Pastor Chris Okafor and wife dance moves during crossover service is here.

Reactions trail Chris Okafor's dance video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Apoti said:

"As he dey sweat us he dey pain them. Nobesay I dey craze nah my God I dey praise oooo."

Sheidu Tosin Emmanuel commented:

"Wow...was it the one that preached?"

Chris Akhimien commented:

"Dance and enjoy yourself jare. Nor bi man call you and even if you commit sin nor bi man go judge you. Correct guy."

Evang Wisdom Ede said:

"Wherever this is oil, Ant must gather. No matter what, the annoited will always continue to Soar."

Prince Chris Speed Osaretin wrote:

"E never see confusion 2026 na pepe for em."

Momoh Felix wrote:

"Once Doris see this dance now, she go start another round of who are you leaving me for."

Pst Seyi Ayoola Estherose said:

"If this man is not of God.how is he able to overcome all this tadrums.the Joy of the Lord is our strength."

Donald Adamu said:

"Doris go cry ah swear."

Pastor Chris Okafor's ex-wife fires back at him

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-wife reacted to the allegation he made against her.

The cleric had called out his brother, claiming he was a witness to his ex-wife's infidelity.

In a response, Okafor's former wife defended herself in a video that sparked reactions online.

