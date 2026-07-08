Fuji legends Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika have become part of a historic Guinness World Records achievement

The duo headlined a Lagos concert that featured the largest orchestra ever assembled for an Afrobeats performance

The recognition has further cemented the influence of Fuji music alongside Afrobeats on the global stage

Veteran Fuji stars King Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika have added another remarkable achievement to their illustrious careers after the Lagos concert they headlined received official recognition from Guinness World Records.

The global record-keeping organisation confirmed that the event now holds the record for the largest orchestra ever assembled for an Afrobeats concert.

Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika become part of a historic Guinness World Records achievement. Photos: Saheed Osupa/Malaika.

Source: Instagram

The recognition has been welcomed by music lovers, especially Fuji fans, who described it as another proud moment for the legendary singers and Nigerian music as a whole.

Guinness World Records announced the feat on its official X page, revealing that the record-breaking concert featured an 85-member orchestra performing alongside top Nigerian music stars.

According to the organisation, the event took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos in December 2025.

The post read:

"Largest orchestra for an Afrobeats concert – 85 musicians by Dapper Live & Artists. This attempt took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria in December 2025 and was staged as a live orchestral performance based on an Afrobeats composition."

Guinness further noted that the performance involved a conductor, lead vocalist, choir, dancers and 85 musicians performing in perfect coordination.

Although several Afrobeats acts graced the stage, many fans were thrilled to see Fuji heavyweights Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika sharing the spotlight during the historic event.

Their performances added a unique cultural flavour to the orchestral concert, proving once again that Fuji music continues to evolve while remaining relevant to younger audiences.

The concert, tagged Trench Symphony: The Dapper Live Experience, also featured performances from T.I Blaze, Rybeena, Bhadboi OML, Kashcoming, TML Vibez, Lasmid, Heis Cazulee and Dwillsharmony.

The fusion of Fuji, Afrobeats and orchestral music created an unforgettable experience that has now earned global recognition.

Read X post of Guinness World Record recognising Saheed Osupa, Malaika

Reactions trail Guinness World Records recognition

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@mcmaestro_23 stated:

"Massive congratulations to Dapper Live & Artists! This is a proud moment for Afrobeats and African music on the global stage. History made"

@Goldchain999 noted:

"85 musicians live is the visible signal that restores a normal fan understanding, bypassing bots/scalpers, access rules, and priority lanes."

@Felix551180214 noted:

"This is more than a world record it's a powerful statement that Afrobeats has become a global cultural force. Congratulations to everyone who made history!"

Saheed Osupa is a renowned Fuji singer. Photo: Saheed Osupa.

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done. Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

Source: Legit.ng