Zinoleesky has dropped a cryptic message many believe hints at deep cracks between him and Marlian Music

The singer reflected on being “powerless,” opening a new conversation about artist exploitation

Fans revisited Mohbad’s old claims, wondering if Zinoleesky is finally speaking out and why now

Nigerian singer Zinoleesky has posted an unsettling message about being “powerless” in the music industry.

Shared through the Insta-stories section of his verified Instagram page, the post immediately ignited conversations.

More troubling is that it is especially because it comes exactly two years after the passing of Mohbad, his former labelmate.

Fans believe that Zinoleesky's post hints at leaving Naira Marley. Photos: Zinoleesky, Naira Marley.

The father of two suggested that he has been taken advantage of and may no longer be aligned with the vision or leadership of Marlian Music, owned by Naira Marley.

Zinoleesky wrote:

“I am standing up not just for myself but for every artist who has ever felt powerless or taken advantage of. We deserve better. We deserve transparency, fairness, and respect.”

Before Mohbad died in 2023, he released several videos accusing Marlian Records of physical intimidation, emotional torment, and threats to his life.

He specifically mentioned Zinoleesky at the time, calling him a “snitch” — a claim that created a sharp divide among fans.

Zino never defended Mohbad publicly. Instead, he stayed silent through the chaos, earning criticism from those who felt he abandoned his colleague.

Now, two years later, his sudden declaration of being “taken advantage of” has people connecting dots that were previously ignored.

Though he did not directly mention Naira Marley or the label, Zinoleesky’s message gives the impression of someone reaching the breaking point.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Zinoleesky's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@queen_ozitex:

"He never see anything, even if he speak up nobody is going to listen to him. She should just carry his cross."

@stellafrancis793:

"You never see something other artists didn't ask you to stand for them😂 enjoy your shege in peace"

@ijenirumen:

"Them wan trend again, leave this people. Dem wan release new song. Believe Malians at ur risk. I don't believe this sh*t"

@fabulous_queenrekkiar:

"And who are the we? Egba mi ke 😂 table always turn! You forgot but we didn’t"

@kelskabaka:

"Saw him a few months ago at the private wing of Abuja airport with Sam Larry… He didn’t look well at all… "

@elishajboy:

"He did not post anything like that though . Or am late to his story. Maybe he has deleted"

@kdessy_collection:

"Abeg ,dem kidnap u? Na people wey dem kidnap we Dey face now ,when MOHBAD spoke out u said he was lieing"

Zinoleesky reflects on being powerless. Photo: Zinoleesky.

