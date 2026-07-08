Egypt's football federation has formally petitioned FIFA over controversial refereeing decisions in the defeat to Argentina

Head coach Hossam Hassan alleges his team was denied fair treatment as FIFA reviews incidents from the match

CAF has praised the Pharaohs despite their heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Egypt's dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken another twist after the country's football federation officially demanded a FIFA investigation into the officiating of their controversial Round of 16 defeat to Argentina.

The Pharaohs suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss after surrendering a two-goal advantage in the closing stages, but attention has quickly shifted away from Argentina's remarkable comeback to several contentious refereeing decisions that Egypt believes changed the outcome of the match.

Head Coach of Egypt Hossam Hassan speaks to Referee Francois Letexier after being shown a yellow card against Argentina. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has now submitted an urgent complaint to FIFA, while head coach Hossam Hassan and several players have openly questioned the credibility of the officiating.

Egypt question controversial refereeing decisions

For much of the contest at Atlanta Stadium, Egypt looked set to produce one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico handed the African side a deserved 2-0 advantage against the defending champions before Argentina staged an extraordinary late fightback through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez.

However, Egypt insist the scoreline tells only part of the story.

The biggest talking point came when Zico had another goal ruled out after the Video Assistant Referee determined that Marwan Attia had fouled Lisandro Martinez during the build-up.

The Pharaohs were equally frustrated moments before Argentina scored the winner, believing Mohamed Salah had been fouled inside the penalty area. Despite strong protests, play continued and Argentina immediately launched the counterattack that resulted in Fernandez's decisive goal.

When French referee Francois Letexier blew the final whistle, several Egyptian players collapsed to the pitch in disbelief.

Hassan claims Egypt suffered injustice

Speaking after the match to Middle East and North Africa broadcaster beIN Sports, via France24, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan did not hide his disappointment as he questioned both the officiating and the overall handling of the encounter.

"There have been a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch."

He continued:

"Negative aspects all around. It's just about credibility, lack of credibility with how things unfolded."

Hassan then suggested the reigning champions may have benefited from outside influence.

"Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running."

"The world champion received support at every level. There seem to be pressures from the Argentina side on this outcome."

The Egyptian tactician also expressed his frustration over what he viewed as inconsistent officiating.

"Life is unfair. The world is unfair. Okay, but why isn't there any fairness in sports? I'm not convinced by this outcome and by the way things unfolded in this match."

He further criticised the referee, saying:

"The referee is unfair, God is sufficient for me and the best disposer of affairs. He's wasting the effort of an entire nation. The cup is directed towards Argentina."

Hassan also highlighted what he believed were crucial missed decisions.

"A penalty [for us] was ruled out, it was not even checked by the VAR and our second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed."

He added:

"We have all seen the shirt pulled back and not even a VAR check."

Zico voices frustration after emotional exit

Egypt forward Mostafa Zico, who scored once and had another effort ruled out, admitted the defeat was difficult to accept.

Mostafa Zico celebrates scoring Egypt's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Argentina. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Asked whether his tears were caused by elimination or the officiating, he replied to the BBC:

"Both. We were hard done by today, and everyone saw that."

Although reluctant to discuss the referee in detail, Zico questioned several key decisions.

"We were winning 2-0. After the 2-0 result, everything went against us and worked against us."

"I don't even know why the second goal was disallowed."

The striker also pointed to the penalty appeal that preceded Argentina's winning goal.

"The refereeing was obvious in front of everyone."

He concluded:

"We had a goal disallowed, and we had a penalty. The penalty was turned against us into a counter-attack goal."

Egyptian FA demands FIFA investigation

The controversy surrounding Pharaohs' World Cup exit could also have consequences for head coach Hossam Hassan.

During the closing stages of the match, Hassan made an X-shaped gesture with his arms after receiving a yellow card from French referee Francois Letexier. The symbol is recognised by FIFA as the official signal players and coaches can use to report an alleged racist incident during a match.

Head Coach of Egypt Hossam Hassan reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Argentina. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

However, the referee did not respond to the gesture at the time, and play continued.

According to African football journalist Micky Jnr, FIFA is now expected to review the incident before deciding whether disciplinary action against Hassan is necessary or whether further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his gesture is warranted.

The review comes alongside the Egyptian Football Association's formal complaint over the officiating of the match, leaving FIFA with two issues to examine: the conduct of Egypt's head coach and the allegations raised over key refereeing decisions that the Pharaohs believe influenced their dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

According to the federation, president Hany Abu Rida requested a comprehensive investigation into referee Francois Letexier and the entire officiating crew, including the VAR officials.

The EFA reportedly argued that serious refereeing mistakes and what it described as "clear double standards" directly contributed to Egypt's elimination from the tournament.

The complaint also questioned why certain decisive incidents were not reviewed by VAR, insisting the Pharaohs were denied both a legitimate goal and a penalty.

Egyptian football authorities further called on FIFA to impose the strongest possible sanctions if wrongdoing by the officiating team is established following its review.

CAF pays tribute to Egypt

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite the painful elimination, the Confederation of African Football paid tribute to Egypt's impressive World Cup campaign.

In a message shared on its official social media platforms, CAF praised the Pharaohs for their historic performances and thanked the team for representing African football with distinction throughout the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng