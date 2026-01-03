Nollywood faces controversy as filmmaker Lily Perez accused Chinney Eze of copying her Christmas movie

Fans and critics have noticed striking similarities between the two films, fueling a heated debate online

Both parties have responded publicly, and legal action is reportedly being considered

Nollywood has been drawn into a heated copyright debate after filmmaker Lily Perez accused fellow producer Chinney Love Eze of copying major elements of her Christmas film, A Kristmas to Love, in a separate YouTube release.

Perez, through her production company Lily Perez Films, released A Kristmas to Love in 2024 as a festive drama, which quickly gained popularity for its heartwarming storyline.

Nollywood fans react as Lily Perez alleges film theft by Chinney Eze. Credit: @chinneyloveofficial, @lilyperezelive

Source: Instagram

But the acclaim soon gave way to controversy after viewers noticed striking similarities between her film and another Christmas-themed production credited to Eze.

Fans quickly took to social media and Eze’s YouTube comment section to question the originality of her movie.

Observers pointed out overlapping plotlines, character arcs, and the presence of the same lead actor in both films, sparking concerns about potential copyright infringement.

In response, Chinney Love Eze released a video denying any wrongdoing, insisting that her film was independently developed.

However, her statement appeared to intensify public criticism, with many calling her explanation dismissive and inconsistent.

The controversy deepened when actor Baaj Adebule, who starred in both productions, addressed the matter publicly.

He revealed that Eze had watched A Kristmas to Love, contradicting her earlier claims, and admitted that he had raised concerns after reading the script for her film.

Adebule also said he contacted Perez to apologise before Eze’s movie was released.

“I felt uneasy when I noticed the similarities and believed it was only right to acknowledge that the resemblance was obvious,” Adebule said, noting the ethical concerns raised by the situation.

Perez has since reaffirmed that she wrote the original screenplay in 2024 and claims to have documented evidence proving her authorship.

She challenged Eze to provide verifiable proof of originality and confirmed that her legal team has issued a formal letter of demand, signalling her willingness to take legal action if necessary.

“This matter goes beyond personal grievances. It speaks to the protection of intellectual property in Nollywood,” Perez stated.

Fan reactions have remained largely critical. Commenters pointed to identical storylines involving grief, romance, and Christmas themes, with one calling Eze’s movie a “100 per cent copycat.”

Others questioned whether scripts are being resold or recycled, while some criticised the casting of the same lead actor, which made the similarities even more apparent.

Film critics and fans noted that the allegations, if proven, could mark a significant moment for Nollywood’s creative industry, highlighting long-standing concerns about weak copyright enforcement.

Lily Perez alleges Chinney Eze lifted her movie concept. Credit: @chinneloveevze, @lilyperez

Source: Instagram

Many hope the case could push the industry toward clearer standards and stronger protections for original works.

As legal tensions rise and public scrutiny grows, the dispute is being closely watched as a potential test case.

Ini Edo weeps over movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo expressed regret over the title of her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas, which has sparked controversy.

On Sunday, December 20, Ini Edo broke down in tears during an Instagram live session as she appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following threats to pull down her movie over the title if it was not changed.

The actress, who spoke about the amount of time and effort invested into the project, said she had no intention to dishonour God or Christians with the title.

Source: Legit.ng