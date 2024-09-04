Lateef Adedimeji's Netflix movie Lisabi has stirred controversy on social media

Barely hours after the actor dropped a trailer of the new movie online, netizens are threatening to boycott the movie over the director

Many of Lateef Adedimeji's fans have, however, taken it upon themselves to beg on the actor's behalf

Barely 24 hours after actor Lateef Adedimeji dropped the trailer of his new movie “Lisabi,” social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has been abuzz.

The controversy stems from Lateef's choice to have Niyi Akinmolayan, the director of the hit movie Jagun Jagun, produced by Femi Adebayo, direct the film.

Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi to be out on September 26. Credit: @adedimejilateeef @niyiakinmolayan

Netizens expressed disappointment over the actor's collaboration with Akinmolayan owing to the latter's political affiliations and his stance on national issues, which have been divisive among online users.

Owing to this, some netizens threatened to boycott the movie, which is set to premiere on September 21.

Watch the trailer of Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi movie below:

undiluted_ola:

"We won’t watch it. I even tell my friends not to watch it. Let him show us another movie that belong to him, we will watch it to cover the lost for that particular one."

Pelumi_Mohdope:

"Twitter people una too dey gassed unaself..Lisabi is a success already." Shey his fans are on Twitter only. Dem talk pass this one for Toyin and she Dey sold out."

AprilWorld:

"Wait, that Olofo Niyi has something to do with Lisabi???"

immob2:

"I am also an Egba man but I won’t be watching nor recommending this current Lisabi to anyone, I will rather re-watch the old one and suggest it to anyone who is interested to know my people."

Lateef Adedimeji acts as Wole Soyinka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the teaser for a biopic about Wole Soyinka, played by Lateef Adedimeji, was applauded by fans.

Lateef posted a teaser of the soon-to-be-released project, stirring massive reactions online as netizens drooled in anticipation.

The movie was produced by one of his colleagues, Joshua Ojo, while Adedimeji played the lead role.

