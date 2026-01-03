Regina Daniels was spotted with a mystery man during New Year’s Eve celebrations in London, sparking online speculation

Fans shared reactions to her cheerful mood, while curiosity grew about the man’s identity

Her elder brother, Samuel Daniels, addressed the rumours with a new picture that has gone viral online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Samuel Daniels, aka Sammy West, has reacted to recent rumours about her.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels sparked fresh conversation online after she was seen spending New Year’s Eve with a mystery man during a public outing that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Actress Regina Daniels’ brother addresses shocking rumors. Credit: @regina.daniels

Photos and short video clips shared on social media showed the Nollywood actress and filmmaker, who is currently in London, in a lively state as they welcomed the new year.

While the identity of the man was not disclosed, the pair appeared relaxed and cheerful, prompting widespread reactions from fans and followers.

The viral clips immediately set social media abuzz, with many users sharing their opinions in the comment sections.

Some expressed curiosity about the man’s identity, while others focused on Daniels’ confidence and happiness.

Addressing the rumours, Sammy West shared a group photo featuring Regina, the mystery man, and a few other unidentified individuals. He wrote:

"This is a new year. Let's try to be factual this year, ok? No more fabrications and false accusations. 2026. Love and light."

Samuel's post appeared to dismiss claims of a romantic link between the actress and the man, urging fans to avoid spreading unverified information.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother, Lawrence, popularly known as Sweezzy1, have in on social media, sparking curiosity among fans.

The sudden digital distance comes amid the movie star’s vacation in London, where they both spent time together.

Although neither party has publicly commented on their actions, social media users have been quick to speculate about potential family tensions following the actress’s marital crisis with billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

Also, in a previous report, Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother ignited online conversations.

The movie star was seen hanging out with her brother, who was smoking heavily beside her as they engaged in lively chats in their London apartment.

Regina, who is currently in the United Kingdom with her brother following her prolonged marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko, appears to be taking some time off. In the viral clip, the actress could be heard saying she almost passed out while recounting their hangout from the previous night.

She also seemed genuinely excited about the state of the apartment, especially after discovering that Lawrence had already started preparing breakfast for them.

Brother reveals truth about Regina Daniels’ alleged new lover. Credit: @regina.daniels

The video further showed her brother smoking as he assured her that he would make her enjoy her stay in London before she returned to Nigeria.

The video has sparked conflicting emotions online, with many Nigerians reacting to the ongoing controversy involving the actress.

Regina Daniels trends online

Regina Daniels trends online

onyinye_bakee said:

"Make the Sammy rest abeg."

maamaupdate said:

"I said it on Cutie post yesterday."

sacokay1 said:

"I know dat type of cousin shaa , wey dey hold cousin for waist passionately !! Dem full OWERRI CITY 😂😂😂😂."

oge0220 said:

"I said it! Una go just dey do busy bodi for social media. Like, let this family breath pls."

nzeluonyinyeyahoo.com4 said:

"Only pa will know whether family or not."

quin48994 said:

"These social media people are something else, like 🐝 bees."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media. What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

