Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother, Lawrence, popularly known as Sweezzy1, have unfollowed each other on social media, sparking curiosity among fans.

The sudden digital distance comes amid the movie star’s vacation in London, where they both spent time together.

Although neither party has publicly commented on their actions, social media users have been quick to speculate about potential family tensions following the actress’s marital crisis with billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

See the screenshots below:

In a previous report, Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother ignited online conversations.

The movie star was seen hanging out with her brother, who was smoking heavily beside her as they engaged in lively chats in their London apartment.

Regina, who is currently in the United Kingdom with her brother following her prolonged marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko, appears to be taking some time off. In the viral clip, the actress could be heard saying she almost passed out while recounting their hangout from the previous night.

She also seemed genuinely excited about the state of the apartment, especially after discovering that Lawrence had already started preparing breakfast for them.

The video further showed her brother smoking as he assured her that he would make her enjoy her stay in London before she returned to Nigeria.

The video has sparked conflicting emotions online, with many Nigerians reacting to the ongoing controversy involving the actress.

Legit.ng recalls that Regina recently accused Ned Nwoko of domestic violence and assault, allegations the senator has denied. In response, Ned claimed the actress struggled with drug use, alleging that her brother, Sammie, supplied her with substances.

Regina Daniels and brother trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

evermimi said:

"Na siblings fight, them go still reconcile. Na normal thing."

somma_onyemara said:

"How do you people just notice these things."

_dheyrah said:

"Am I the only one seeing the wrong spelling in their names?"

family_pot247 said:

"It's been long we heard from them so i guess they want to keep us updated."

nelson25jennifer said:

"Time to begin to realise the kind of family she comes from. Hopefully she pull through this stage 🙏."

confibaby05 said:

"Even Sammy no wish his brother happy birthday."

prisca__chi said:

"But how una take know say them don unfollow each other."

getrud796 said:

"Exactly, I noticed because she never wished him.a happy birthday too..She has appeared much for 2 days. I hope she does not go back to Ned."

oradubachioma said:

"Maybe they want to trend 😂😂😂😂 I no too take them serious."

moz_moree said:

"You people and bad belle, check the usernames aren’t spelt correctly."

_footwears_and_more said:

"Family of Clout chasers."

sweet_juliet_10 said:

"Am I the only who saw that the names were incorrect."

nessaslide said:

"Maybe Gina Wants To Return To EPA cos Of Her Boys and Her Brothers Opposed it Later One Of Them Chose to Be On Her Side Since That's What She Feels is Best For Her and Her Boys at The Moment And Then The Two Brothers Fell Out Cos One Of Them Decided To Support Her To Return Back.. I'm Just Thinking Out Loud!"

duhh_rachael said:

"Na family b4 everything 😂😂na family b4 everybody oh."

bunbright6 said:

"EPA don dey fire them spiritually."

cylott_tm said:

"Even all his siblings have unfollowed him too, vice versa 🙂."

betiful_tutu said:

"She wan go back to her husband just asking 🙄🙄🙄."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media. What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

