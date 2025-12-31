Nigerian crypto mogul Blord was mocked in a viral video after promoting an app that would help users avoid government taxes on transactions starting in 2026

Blord claimed that the app requires no BVN or NIN and can handle up to N100 million anonymously

Social media users overwhelmingly rejected the platform, with one saying he would rather pay Tinubu's 20% tax than risk losing 100% of his money to Blord

Nigerian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has become the subject of widespread online mockery after promoting a new app he designed to help Nigerians evade upcoming government taxes.

A viral video circulating on X on December 31, 2025, showed groups of men ridiculing the businessman's offer.

The video captioned "Blord want help us hold our money" referenced Blord's earlier announcement advising Nigerians to avoid depositing crypto transactions into banks starting in 2026 due to government taxes.

He introduced his app as an alternative that requires no Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN) and claims to handle up to N100 million anonymously.

The app launch has triggered serious reactions from Nigerians who recalled Blord's controversial history with law enforcement. The responses showed overwhelming scepticism towards the platform's safety and his intentions.

In 2024, the Nigerian Police Force arrested the Anambra state-born billionaire, Blord, in Abuja on serious allegations. Authorities accused him of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, aiding internet fraud, and regulatory non-compliance involving his companies.

He was released after interrogation and denied all wrongdoing, continuing his business ventures despite the scrutiny.

He launched the tax-avoidance app in 2025 as Nigeria prepared to implement new tax laws targeting personal income from 2026.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Blord's tax evasion app

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bzrkartonline said:

"Exactly, this guy is one of the most dubious looking people out there. Everyone is agitated and desperate and he wants to capitalise. Typical yahoo boy behavior."

@hintrovertt commented:

"Nah true nah. Because you self no go won complain give police because you know say nah illegal doing. 'See your money, otilo' in mavo voice."

@IsokoBorn wrote:

"Na mumu go use B-Lord app because of greed. If B-Lord app mianse nd BLORD ben-jonhnson, who go find am? NB: People wen get MMM and TWINKERS still dey flex una money till now oooo, e neva finish."

@Adehthayo reacted:

"Omo this Blord is a chronic thief, imagine no BVN no NIN, which means your money can move anytime anyday without traces. Who are those even verifying all these apps in this country."

@IyelolaIge opined:

"No Nigerian will trust B lord with their documents or information, it's never going to happen. B lord with your information ke. Lol."

@Choolgame1 said:

"Put your money in a platform without the government backing, your money loss, who you wan call?? The dude should even be arrested for trying to aid in tax evasion and money laundry."

Blord distributes rice in Anambra community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blord welcomed villagers to his home on Christmas Day 2025 in Ebenebe, Anambra state.

The 27-year-old hosted his annual event at his mansion, where he distributed about 3,000 bags of rice and other items to residents.

The N30 million initiative drew mixed reactions online, with some praising his generosity while others questioned the public display of the distribution.

