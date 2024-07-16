Crypto Billionaire Blord Arrested in Abuja Over Allegations of Fraud, Terrorism Funding
- Police have confirmed the arrest of businessman and cryptocurrency trader Linus Williams, known as Blord
- The Force's spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this via a statement on Tuesday, July 16
- Adejobi detailed the charges against Blord and his company while emphasizing the police commitment to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the security of Nigeria’s cyberspace
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Nigeria Police Force, Abuja division, has arrested a crypto billionaire, Linus Williams, better referred to as BLord.
Blord's arrest: Police confirm
Blood was arrested in Abuja, on Tuesday, July 16, following allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and aiding internet fraud, among others, against his companies.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed Blord's arrest via a statement shared on his X page on Tuesday.
According to the statement, the crypto giant was arrested due to complaints against his companies, adding the "FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP."
Blord's arrest: Police to thoroughly investigate the matter
Adejobi, however, assured that the police would thoroughly investigate the matter.
He tweeted:
"The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP, BLORD REAL ESTATE LTD, BLORD JETPAYE LIMITED, and BILLPOINT TECHNOLOGY. These offences include allegations bothering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.
"We will do due diligence in our investigations. Our cyber space in Nigeria must be safe and secured by all means. We are committed to achieving that."
Nigerians react to Blord's arrest
As usual, Nigerians shared their thoughts on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;
@gwenshuga tweeted:
"Are these not EFCC duties?"
@TheUptown_SA tweeted:
"Social media can be a source of fame, but it can also be a source of downfall if you don't handle it properly."
@sukodingha tweeted:
"These are serious allegations, I hope you have enough evidence. otherwise, he will return to sue for defamation."
@thefineoldsoul tweeted:
"It's easy for me to believe everything else but that terrorism funding is out of place."
Video as VDM brags about Blord's arrest
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that activist Verydarkman raised eyebrows online after he made claims about Blord's recent police detention.
Reports went viral on July 15 that the popular crypto trader was in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.
The social media activist came forward to question the businessman about his claimed influence as he made a promise to the FCID, igniting reactions online.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.