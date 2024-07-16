Police have confirmed the arrest of businessman and cryptocurrency trader Linus Williams, known as Blord

The Force's spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this via a statement on Tuesday, July 16

Adejobi detailed the charges against Blord and his company while emphasizing the police commitment to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the security of Nigeria’s cyberspace

The Nigeria Police Force, Abuja division, has arrested a crypto billionaire, Linus Williams, better referred to as BLord.

Blord's arrest: Police confirm

Blood was arrested in Abuja, on Tuesday, July 16, following allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and aiding internet fraud, among others, against his companies.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed Blord's arrest via a statement shared on his X page on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the crypto giant was arrested due to complaints against his companies, adding the "FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP."

Blord's arrest: Police to thoroughly investigate the matter

Adejobi, however, assured that the police would thoroughly investigate the matter.

He tweeted:

"The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP, BLORD REAL ESTATE LTD, BLORD JETPAYE LIMITED, and BILLPOINT TECHNOLOGY. These offences include allegations bothering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

"We will do due diligence in our investigations. Our cyber space in Nigeria must be safe and secured by all means. We are committed to achieving that."

Nigerians react to Blord's arrest

As usual, Nigerians shared their thoughts on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@gwenshuga tweeted:

"Are these not EFCC duties?"

@TheUptown_SA tweeted:

"Social media can be a source of fame, but it can also be a source of downfall if you don't handle it properly."

@sukodingha tweeted:

"These are serious allegations, I hope you have enough evidence. otherwise, he will return to sue for defamation."

@thefineoldsoul tweeted:

"It's easy for me to believe everything else but that terrorism funding is out of place."

