The implementation of the tax laws (Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025) is scheduled to begin in January

Critics of the government had alleged that provisions not passed by the national assembly were inserted into the tax bills after legislative approval, thereby undermining the authority of parliament and due process in law-making

However, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shared an official statement, pledging to work with the Godswill Akpabio-led national assembly (NASS) to ensure the swift resolution of any issue identified

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, December 30, said the new tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26, 2025, and the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will continue as planned.

Legit.ng reports that the presidency said reforms of the Tinubu administration are "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation for our country."

President Bola Tinubu confirms new tax laws will take effect on Thursday, January 1, 2026, amid public debate. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a statement signed by the president and obtained by Legit.ng, the government clarified that the tax laws are not intended to increase taxes, but "to support a structural reset, drive harmonisation, and protect dignity while strengthening the social contract."

Tinubu said:

"I urge all stakeholders to support the implementation phase, which is now firmly in the delivery stage.

"Our administration is aware of the public discourse surrounding alleged changes to some provisions of the recently enacted tax laws.

"No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process. Absolute trust is built over time through making the right decisions, not through premature, reactive measures. I emphasise our administration's unwavering commitment to due process and the integrity of enacted laws."

Tinubu defends tax laws amid investigation

Abdussamad Dasuki, a member of the house of representatives, had alleged that the tax laws passed by the parliament do not match the version published in the official gazette.

The alleged alteration triggered public backlash, with some Nigerians urging the government to halt the enforcement of the laws.

The lower legislative chamber constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the alleged discrepancies in the gazetted tax laws.

President Bola Tinubu speaks on December 30, responding to opposition legislators' call to postpone new tax law implementation. Photo credit: @HouseNGR

Tinubu defies opposition, upholds tax

In a recent statement, opposition lawmakers said the date to begin implementing the laws must be postponed until the investigation is concluded.

However, a defiant President Tinubu said on Tuesday, December 30:

"The presidency pledges to work with the National Assembly to ensure the swift resolution of any issue identified.

"I assure all Nigerians that the federal government will continue to act in the overriding public interest to ensure a tax system that supports prosperity and shared responsibility."

The full statement can be read below:

Tax reform: Atiku flays Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, asserted that the "forgery" of President Tinubu's tax reform law is "an act of treason against the Nigerian people."

The former vice president made the claim in a statement he personally signed, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by his media team.

According to the presidential hopeful, "the illegal and unauthorised alterations made" to Nigeria's tax legislation after passage by the national assembly "represents a brazen act of treason against the Nigerian people and a direct assault on our constitutional democracy."

