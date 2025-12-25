Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord, hosted an annual Christmas event at his mansion in Ebenebe, Anambra State, where he distributed bags of rice and other items to combat food scarcity in his community

The 27-year-old crypto entrepreneur shared a video showing villagers dancing and rushing into his compound as he opened the gates

The N30 million initiative sparked mixed reactions online, with supporters praising his generosity during hard times, while critics questioned the filming of the distribution

A video shared on his Instagram account on December 25, 2025, captured the moment villagers dressed in vibrant traditional attire gathered outside his compound, dancing and celebrating.

Blord personally opened the gates of his mansion, and the crowd rushed in joyfully as he greeted them. He later addressed the gathering from his balcony, speaking to the people gathered in his compound.

The initiative, valued at over N30 million, was announced earlier in December as a response to food scarcity in the area. Rice remains a staple food in the region, and many families struggle to afford it amid Nigeria's rising inflation rate.

This year's distribution marks a significant increase from previous years. In 2024, Blord gave out about 1,000 bags of rice and cows. In 2023, he fed 1,500 families during his Christmas outreach.

Nigerians react to Blord's Christmas gesture

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of netizens below:

@preshmimi_glam said:

"See how happy these the villages are omg 😢❤️❤️❤️❤️, God bless you sir 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌👏"

@big_max_daria commented:

"This is humanity God bless you sir you shall never lack no weapon fashion against you or your family shall prosper Amen 🙏"

@Goodnews.Dennis wrote:

"God go bless you my brother. To buy one cup of rice for market cost now,, talk more of this,, you really a blessing. God will bless you more. So many people will be visiting house to house just to eat Christmas rice,, here you are sharing it.. your own will never spoil"

@Chimex.Okereke reacted:

"The gifting no be my problem ohhhh, My own be say why must you set up cameras…… take pictures and videos and share on social media !!!!!!! ???? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️"

@Naomi.Ngozi opined:

"Can you guys leave camera at home when doing charity? I'm happy shaaa as competition don make Blord share rice to his village people"

@Anu.Komolafe said:

"Must you show the World your transient kindness"

@Blessing.Nnaji commented:

"Keep sharing rice your community people na orie rice, you don't want competition that's the reason you are sharing rice, instead of you to impact knowledge and show way to at least 5 young men in your community to become great business men like you claim to be"

VDM calls out Blord over Billpoint claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) released a video reacting to the promotion of Blord’s Billpoint app.

In the video, VDM alleged that the app collects sensitive user details such as BVN and NIN under the promise of airtime and data discounts, claiming the information could be used for fraud and money laundering.

The activist also accused Blord of creating a flashy image through imported used cars, describing it as showbiz rather than hard work. This followed their earlier clash over alleged iPhone upgrade scams.

