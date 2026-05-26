Big Brother Naija reality stars Sheggz and Bella Okagbue are trending online

This came after recent reports suggested that the duo may have gone their separate ways

The speculation began after fans noticed an unusual development about the duo

Rumours surfaced online about Big Brother Naija reality star, Segun ‘Sheggz’ Olusemo and his girlfriend, Bella Okagbue, suggesting that they have parted ways.

This came after fans noticed that the couple no longer follow each other on Instagram.

BBNaija couple Sheggz and Bella face breakup rumours. Credit: @sheggzolusemo, @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also went through their social media accounts to confirm the reports.

Recall that Sheggz and Bella met during the ‘Level Up’ season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) in 2022. The two creatives developed a romantic connection in the house.

Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about storylines of the season, with many fans rooting for their love to thrive beyond the show.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheggz opened up on how a lady sent messages to his girlfriend and ex-reality star, Bella Okagbue.

In a video, he said the lady claimed he was cheating on Bella with another lady called Cynthia in London. The lady told Bella that she would send her information if she wanted.

Sheggz revealed that the only Cynthia he knew was his cleaner and did not see being in a relationship as being in prison. Besides, he is 28 years old and wants to be social and attend parties.

He said this does not mean he is sleeping with his female friends. He also said that he can be close to people and still not disrespect his woman, and people should understand that.

BBNaija couple Sheggz and Bella breakup rumours intensify. Credit: @sheggzolusemo, @bellaokagbue

Source: UGC

Netizens react to Sheggz and Bella's rumour

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

toria_paul21 said:

"Small children are still inside the forest with bandits o. Small, small kids that know nothing,not even their left from right."

iam.borah said:

"I knew Sheggs doesn’t love that girl😔."

official_creativeedit said:

"They thought they were too strong for social media 😂😂😂 social media will collect your partner 😂."

blessed_mikky said:

"This blogging thing no easy oo, like how una take Dey know Watin Dey sup for people’s relationships?"

zaynabeautylane said:

"You should not be parading any man/woman you are not married to."

simplemakhoo said:

"Bella must ask Chomzy and her husband to hook her up with his friends and leave BBN boys."

Sheggz serenades Bella with sweet words

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheggz went all out for the love of his life as he showered her with beautiful words on her birthday.

The duo, who have been in a relationship for about two years now, are one of the most talked about BBNaija couple.

As Bella adds another year, Sheggz posted her on his Insta story and penned a romantic message to her.

Source: Legit.ng