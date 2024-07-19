Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has announced the release of crypto boss Linus Williams, aka Blord

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on July 16, Blord was allegedly arrested by the Nigerian police on the grounds of fraud, terrorism funding, aiding internet fraud

In a viral clip shared by VDM, he explained that the CEO of Blord Group was given certain conditions following his bail

Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has made a video to share the news of Blord's release from police custody after he was arrested for fraud, terrorism funding, and aiding internet fraud.

Recall that Nigerian businessman Linus Williams, aka Blord, a cryptocurrency trading boss with millions of Instagram followers, was arrested on Tuesday, July 16, for fraudulent activities.

You will also recall that the Blord Group released an official statement concerning its CEO's arrest on its official Instagram page, where they clarified the terms of his detention.

In a fresh development, VDM revealed that while Blord had been released and was asked to return to the office on Tuesday, July 23, due to his bail condition. According to VDM, this was after much pleading.

VerydarkMan also taunted the crypto boss, who had earlier boasted of being influential.

Watch VDM's video below:

How netizens reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to VDM's video below:

@dezzy_gold_:

"This is how our enemies will keep explaining."

@edutex_poundz:

"VDM is bitter."

@backbbcshit:

"Thought you said he’s never coming out! Lolllll your own connection don cut."

@kerekenneth:

"As a human right activist I would say, this guy here, VDM is not practicing according to ethics."

@_____bouqui:

"A nuisance."

@officialchidon1:

"VDM is a product of edo ashawo woman."

Man's advice to Blord emerges on social media

A property manager's write-up to Blord on June 4 has resurfaced in light of the businessman's recent arrest.

Blord faces many charges, including allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding and aiding internet fraud.

Forty-two days ago, the property manager had warned Blord that his constant granting of interviews regarding his source of wealth would land him in trouble.

