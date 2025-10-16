VeryDarkMan has not stopped dragging billionaire Blord following their iPhone 17 drama online

The online activist reacted to a new video of Blord advertising his Billpoint app and sharing some benefits

However, VDM countered his video and went on to mention other alleged shady transactions involving the crypto boss

VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Otse Vincent, has shared a video in reaction to Blord's new clip.

Recall that Blord and VDM tackled each other online to the point of exchanging unclad videos on social media.

The businessman had claimed that he sells an upgraded iPhone XR with features of the iPhone 17 for N480k, while VDM claims the original XR costs N210k from China.

Blord's new app trends as VDM calls him a fraud. Credit: @blord_official, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a new clip, Blord advertised his app, Billpoint, and informed users that they could get discounts upon the purchase of airtime and data.

What VDM said about Blord

VDM countered this, stating that Blord is only using the app as a means to collect data from users. He alleged that this data is then used for fraudulent activities that could potentially cause trouble for the data owners.

He also alleged that Blord does not buy new cars, but rather invests in stock cars imported into the country.



VDM said:

"You see why I talk to most of them anyhow I like because I know what most of them do and how they keep up these appearances…….is called “SHOW BIZZ” no pressure yourself oo no be hard work bring most of them here(you will understand when you are privileged to informations(THIS IS WHY I ALWAYS BRAG WITH INTEGRITY AND IT PIS*ES THEM OFF)."

See the video below:

Reactions as VDM exposes Blord

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@folajeuwoNelson said:

"Which app is innocent of data collection? If you sit down read terms and policies of most apps you won't use them but we're too lazy to read. WhatsApp dey harvest millions of data daily, they are just doing theirs legally."

@KhizXL said:

"Verydarkman really out here turning receipts into a full on investigation series … Blord might need a whole lawyer team just to breathe."

@MavinoFriday said:

"Anything wey carry you enter VDM radar, your own don finish be that."

@john_uduakobong said:

"VDM turning Billpoint into a detective series faster. Blord might need a lawyer just to log in at this point."

@fran6dennis said:

"This VDM guy is sooo dull and he can’t even admit that.. how do you mean it’s not possible to give 10% off on subscriptions ?? lol OPay , palmpay and Moniepoint does this why he no deh tackle them?"

@motionhse_edits said:

"Again this is very funny and stupid. We all use WhatsApp for free, does anybody make any payment on WhatsApp, no.

But Facebook paid $19 billion in 2018 to acquire WhatsApp. Why? Simply because of the bulk of user data they have. Will VDM say Facebook scams people using WhatsApp data? Uneducated f00l."

@babajide_awe said:

"See ignorance at its peak. OPay and PalmPay offers 5-10% off on data and airtime with points you earn using there app so what’s there if billpoint offerd 10% off for first timers in order to drive traffic to there app? When u talk too much u begin to misyarn."

@Olacfc1 said:

"Blord will definitely know he has buy market big time ..VDM has nothing to loose that’s why if he comes from you you’re the victim if you comes for him you’re also the victim."

@Design4ox said:

"This VDM needs to be careful to avoid law suit."

@Mrglory_aj said:

"Joint ventures weh I leave from secondary that year, na now I they understand am, to typical example na wetin Ola of Lagos do, join ventures, we learn every day tho."



Blord reacts to VDM's unclad clip



Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blord responded after Verydarkman shared explicit bedroom videos of himself.



The two have been locked in a heated exchange over iPhone XRs remodelled to iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Shortly after the TikToker confessed to sending new private clips to Blord, the billionaire took to social media with a response.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng