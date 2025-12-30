A viral video showing a man firing multiple gunshots into the air during Asake’s street appearance in Accra triggered swift police action, raising public safety concerns and sparking online debates

Police identified and arrested the suspect, Abubakari Sadick, also known as Cyborg, recovering a registered rifle, as investigations continue ahead of court prosecution

The incident followed Asake’s headline performance at the AfroFuture Festival, where massive crowds gathered during his street tour across Accra neighbourhoods

Ghana Police Service has arrested a man who fired live rounds during Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake's street celebration in Accra New Town on 28th December 2025, following his headline performance at the AfroFuture Festival at El-Wak Stadium.

According to the official statement from the Ghana Police, the CID Cyber Vetting Team arrested Sadick on 29th December 2025 at Adenta and retrieved a registered Derya MK-12 rifle from his possession.

In the viral video, Sadick was seen pleading with President John Dramani Mahama and other officials, knowing that his action was prohibited.

He justified firing the rifle as a "gunshot salute" for Asake, whom he described as a "brother from another mother."

Amid cheers from the crowd, he raised the rifle and fired repeatedly, sending sparks skyward.

Asake's post-festival street tour drew massive crowds as he moved through neighbourhoods including New Town, Nima, and Kanda, tossing cash to fans and engaging with excited supporters.

The suspect remains in police custody, while investigations continue, and will be put before the court for prosecution.

Ghana Police Service cautioned that registered firearms must not be used indiscriminately, highlighting public safety concerns amid urban festivities.

The swift arrest by authorities has drawn reactions on social media, with many praising the police's quick response to the incident.

Netizens react to the arrest

@samuelkwakye58 said:

"Let's give to Caesar what belongs to him, Ghana Police in recent times have really improved. As soon as a crime is committed and comes to their notice, they quickly act. They need to be commended on their recent swift response👌🏾"

@pastor_mensah commented:

"It's troubling that civilians are utilizing Derya MK-12s; those who engage in such activities are likely hardened criminals, and law enforcement should thoroughly investigate their homes, where M16s may also be discovered."

@lifeofanokye wrote:

"Chale Ghana police no dey joke these days oo"

@Gucciano17 reacted:

"If the law catch you, you go see say law dey work paaa for Ghana...your ears go make hot rof"

@AgbeySelor8982 opined:

"All those say cyborg can't be arrested blah blah blah...u see ur face. Kwasia u think this is NPP administration..Gbemi soorrrmiii"

@XActivistJerry said:

"Over excitement because of cash? Well, he suspect is now in police custody, fully cooperating with investigations, and will be arraigned before court for prosecution. The Ghana Police Service has issued a stern warning: registered firearms must never be used indiscriminately."

