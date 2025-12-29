A former bank manager has caused a commotion on social media after posting his occupation in the United States

He shared a video of his tired reaction after completing a 12-hour shift in the US, and the clip blew up on the net

People wondered why he didn't continue his banking career in America, while others recounted their first jobs in the US

An ex-bank manager, known on TikTok as @bidiboitrucking, who relocated to the US, has caught people's attention after showcasing his occupation online.

He didn't disclose the country he migrated from, except for the fact that he was a bank manager there.

In a TikTok video, the former banker showed how tired he was upon getting home after completing a 12-hour shift in a warehouse.

In the video, he sat up after lying on his sofa on his stomach and acted as if deep in thought. Words overlaid on his video read:

"After 12hr warehouse shift.

"And you remember that you used to be a bank manager."

A look at his page shows he also works as a truck driver in America.

People react to ex-bank manager's video

SaniDjaka said:

"Yako I use to be a DR and here ended up being everything but not that field anymore from where house to home care."

Baba said:

"To everyone who thinks it's a piece of cake to just switch careers from our country of birth to the US, it's not that easy . There are a lot of challenges. A part time job won't probably cover all your bills. Balance study and work will be a bit tight. Before everything school fees are expensive if you don't find a free community college or a scholarship. But with sacrifice everything is possible."

THE LIGHT said:

"Lol 😂 but na choice, you can do a lot here than Nigeria 🇳🇬, but Nigeria is good if you want to relax and enjoy life and freedom."

Respect said:

"My first job in the USA was in warehouse, I wanted to pack my clothes the next day."

🪽💧𝑺𝒍𝒂𝒚 𝑶’𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒌⏰💧 said:

"🤣🤣At some point I felt like running back home, but home won’t understand why I made d decision so I stay stronger ❤️🤣."

F14🗽 said:

"And you can’t even go through your WhatsApp messages at the same time cause you gonna see messages from people back home asking for extra money because in their mind once in America 🇺🇸 we get free money then it’s easy."

Cinava Tarawallie said:

"I always tell my friends back, if you have made in our home country, please don’t move to America. Come visit and go back home."

vitess said:

"It's hard in abroad. not for the weak.Either I'm running to catch bus or I'm walking and eating."

Nigerian lady working as banker in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady working as a banker in Canada had shared her experience.

The lady had worked in Nigeria as a banker for eight to nine years before she relocated to the North American country.

She noted that in Nigeria, they were used to hunting for prospects instead of waiting for them to walk into the bank. And to appease these prospects, especially those who appear to be rich, she said the Nigerian bank she worked for was willing to allow bankers to condone their excesses.

